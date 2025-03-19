The North West education department has confirmed the perpetrator behind the bullying incident at Eletsa Secondary School in Letlhabile has been arrested on a separate charge.
A video of pupils beating up another pupil at school went viral this week, sparking outrage, with many demanding immediate action from the department.
Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane called for the arrest of those involved.
“Arrest them. They must be sent to juvenile detention. We cannot have our schools being playgrounds for thugs in uniform,” he said on X.
“Teachers are not safe and other pupils are not safe. We need action from [the police].
“The level of violence in this video suggests these boys have been running amok and terrorising other children for a long time. They are too comfortable being violent and acting like predators. This level of violence is not even seen when people are taking your phone.”
The department took to X and clarified that the incident happened in November and the perpetrator is in jail on a separate charge.
“Our safety in schools unit is engaging provincial counterparts to ensure the necessary support is given to the school and learners,” the department said on X.
Perpetrator behind viral bullying incident in NW school in jail on a separate charge
Image: screenshot
The North West education department has confirmed the perpetrator behind the bullying incident at Eletsa Secondary School in Letlhabile has been arrested on a separate charge.
A video of pupils beating up another pupil at school went viral this week, sparking outrage, with many demanding immediate action from the department.
Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane called for the arrest of those involved.
“Arrest them. They must be sent to juvenile detention. We cannot have our schools being playgrounds for thugs in uniform,” he said on X.
“Teachers are not safe and other pupils are not safe. We need action from [the police].
“The level of violence in this video suggests these boys have been running amok and terrorising other children for a long time. They are too comfortable being violent and acting like predators. This level of violence is not even seen when people are taking your phone.”
The department took to X and clarified that the incident happened in November and the perpetrator is in jail on a separate charge.
“Our safety in schools unit is engaging provincial counterparts to ensure the necessary support is given to the school and learners,” the department said on X.
The department has previously condemned behaviour that poses a danger to pupils in schools.
“We are aware most of our schools are not as safe as they were before. The North West department of education, in partnership with SAPS, is taking action against bullying and gangsterism in schools. As part of this initiative the department is conducting unannounced visits to schools to implement search and seizure operations targeting illegal substances and dangerous weapons,” MEC Viola Motsumi said.
She urged school governing bodies to reinforce disciplinary measures against pupils who violate school rules to ensure a safe and secure learning environment.
TimesLIVE reported another bullying incident at Mdingi High School in KwaZulu-Natal, where pupils were seen engaging in a physical altercation.
KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka called for an urgent investigation, urging that disciplinary measures be taken against those involved.
“Schools are meant to be safe spaces where pupils receive education, guidance and support. The violent behaviour seen in the video is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We are working closely with law enforcement and other stakeholders to ensure those responsible are held accountable.”
TimesLIVE
KwaMashu pupil suspended after viral ‘slapping’ video
548 cases of bullying have been reported since January – Gwarube
Bullying: Teacher probed for alleged failure to act
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos