A 25-year-old man from the Free State has been handed a 20-year sentence after he killed his girlfriend's son for soiling himself.
Police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring said on June 5 last year, Bonginkosi Mokoena brutally assaulted two-year-old Bophelo Moballane after the toddler had soiled himself. The mother was not home at the time.
"The child was whipped with a stick, kicked with booted feet and placed inside a basin filled with cold water. Mokoena and his girlfriend then went to sleep without checking on the child's condition," said Mophiring.
"The following day, after noticing that the toddler was not breathing, they took him to a local clinic. Upon arrival, the police and emergency services were called, and the child was declared dead. Mokoena was arrested on the same day."
Man gets 20 years for beating lover's son (2) to death
Infant assaulted for soiling himself
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Mokoena was sentenced on Wednesday. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm and unfit to work with children.
Meanwhile, also on Wednesday, the Northern Cape high court found Henry Manolo guilty of culpable homicide after the death of his three-month-old baby Henzo. He was also found guilty of assaulting the child’s mother.
Manolo and his girlfriend were under the influence of alcohol and arguing when he pushed her. She fell backwards with Henzo still strapped on her back. He then forcibly removed Henzo from her back, causing the infant to fall onto the tarred road, before fleeing the scene with him in his arms. The following day Manolo returned to their house while the mother was away and placed Henzo’s lifeless body on a couch before leaving.
SowetanLIVE
Boyfriend 'kills toddler for soiling himself'
