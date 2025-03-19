News

Investigation into violent clash at KZN school

By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE - 19 March 2025 - 12:05
The KwaZulu-Natal education department has ordered an investigation into violence at Mdingi High in Donnybrook on Tuesday.
Image: SCREENGRAB

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka has ordered an investigation into the violence that broke out at Mdingi High School in Donnybrook on Tuesday.

In several videos which have gone viral on social media, pupils are seen fighting with sticks and throwing stones at each other while others stone pupils and kick, beat and stone an adult male believed to be a teacher after he fell when trying to escape from his attackers.

It is not yet clear what sparked the fight.

Hlomuka called on law enforcement to apprehend the perpetrators.

“The department of education views such incidents with the utmost seriousness as they undermine efforts to instil discipline, respect and a culture of learning in our schools,” he said.

Hlomuka instructed district officials to meet with school management, pupils and parents.

He said disciplinary measures will be taken against those involved, in line with the department’s zero-tolerance policy on school violence.

“Schools are meant to be safe spaces where pupils receive education, guidance and support. The violent behaviour seen in the video is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We are working closely with law enforcement and other stakeholders to ensure those responsible are held accountable.”

The department called on parents and guardians to play an active role in guiding pupils on appropriate conduct within and outside school premises.

Counselling will be provided at the school.

Police didn't respond to queries about the incident.

