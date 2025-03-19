Eskom loses five units, announces stage 2 load-shedding until 5am

Eskom on Wednesday evening announced it had implemented stage 2 load-shedding.
In a short statement, Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the power utility faced a loss of five generation units before peak period and Eskom had consequently implemented stage 2 load-shedding at 6.25pm which will remain in effect until 5am on Thursday.
“We continue to prioritise planned maintenance to strengthen system reliability ahead of the winter months, while ensuring adherence to environmental and licensing conditions.
“In light of the ongoing system constraints, we urge the public to use electricity sparingly,” Mokwena said.
Eskom has apologised for the inconvenience caused and said it will continue to provide updates as required.
