“Additionally, protests are affecting all lanes of the N3 Northbound between Heidelberg and Elands, causing extensive traffic congestion,” Dlamini said.
“We strongly condemn this unlawful protest action, as it compromises public safety and disrupts the daily commute of thousands of residents and visitors. The city is engaging with relevant stakeholders and law enforcement agencies to resolve the situation swiftly,” he said.
In a letter of demand which Sowetan has seen, addressed to the acting chief of police, Julius Mkhwanazi, the cops highlight their grievances regarding salary adjustments, overtime compensation, and unfair labour practices. They say the practices continue to persist despite repeated attempts at resolution.
In the letter, the officers said in the past, they benefited from overtime which was regarded as part of their salary, enabling them to meet financial obligations such as loan approvals and other necessities.
They said their employer has now reduced their overtime salaries from 80 hours to 16 hours, which they said will severely affect their financial stability and overall morale.
“This drastic reduction will place officers below the standard living scale and erode their financial security, affecting their families and wellbeing,” read the letter.
Ekurhuleni condemns 'unlawful protest' by metro police officers
Image: Supplied
The City of Ekurhuleni says the protest that their metro police officers embarked on this morning is illegal, compromises public safety and disrupts the daily commute of thousands of residents and visitors.
This comes after the strike about overtime resulted in significant disruptions on key arterial routes on Wednesday morning.
City spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said they were concerned about what he said was an illegal strike.
He said the protest was severely affecting traffic on the R24 Westbound between the OR Tambo Interchange and Electron Interchange resulting in heavy delays.
“Additionally, protests are affecting all lanes of the N3 Northbound between Heidelberg and Elands, causing extensive traffic congestion,” Dlamini said.
“We strongly condemn this unlawful protest action, as it compromises public safety and disrupts the daily commute of thousands of residents and visitors. The city is engaging with relevant stakeholders and law enforcement agencies to resolve the situation swiftly,” he said.
In a letter of demand which Sowetan has seen, addressed to the acting chief of police, Julius Mkhwanazi, the cops highlight their grievances regarding salary adjustments, overtime compensation, and unfair labour practices. They say the practices continue to persist despite repeated attempts at resolution.
In the letter, the officers said in the past, they benefited from overtime which was regarded as part of their salary, enabling them to meet financial obligations such as loan approvals and other necessities.
They said their employer has now reduced their overtime salaries from 80 hours to 16 hours, which they said will severely affect their financial stability and overall morale.
“This drastic reduction will place officers below the standard living scale and erode their financial security, affecting their families and wellbeing,” read the letter.
The officers also raised concerns about salary discrepancies and lack of benefits among other things.
“The City of Ekurhuleni recently adjusted VIP EMPD salaries from R37,039.00 to R44,486.00 per month, including a 10% discrepancy benefit. However, ground-level officers face greater risks and dangers without receiving similar benefits, such as danger allowances and night shift allowances. The inequality in salary structures between VIP EMPD officers and standard EMPD officers must be addressed immediately,” read the letter.
They also said the application of the Employment Equity Policy was inconsistent, leading to unfair promotions and disparities in career advancement opportunities.
In addition, they said Joburg metro cops worked 16 days a month – four days on and four days off then four days on, with “higher salaries than EMPD officers”.
“EMPD officers work 24 days per month with less rest and lower salaries, placing them at a disadvantage compared to their counterparts in neighbouring municipalities.”
SowetanLIVE
Ekurhuleni cops find rotten food, pesticides in spaza shops' shelves
Off-duty Ekurhuleni metro cop shot dead
Ekurhuleni metro cops seize illicit cigarettes, arrest two undocumented foreigners
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos