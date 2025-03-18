News

WATCH | Swift action by firefighters prevents catastrophe

18 March 2025 - 09:19
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Three petrol tankers caught fire in Benoni on Monday.
Image: Supplied

Three petrol tankers, two of which were carrying thousands of litres of fuel, caught fire in Benoni on Monday from sparks from nearby welding work.

The fire happened at a company yard containing several trucks and fuel tankers and put surrounding companies at high risk.

Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said “swift intervention” by firefighters turned a “possible catastrophic incident” into a minor one.

One truck was fully loaded with 40 000l  of petrol in the main trailer and another 15 000l  in a coupled trailer.

“The second articulate truck trailer was empty, though very dangerous in terms of vapour explosion,” Tladi said.

“A ridged truck, which also caught alight”, carried 15,000l of petrol. “Direct application of foam as [an] extinguishing agent suppressed the volatility of burning petrol and flames were extinguished within two hours,” he said.

Twenty firefighters from four different fire stations in the city jointly tackled the blaze with a fleet of four fire engines. 

No-one was injured in the incident, which is still under investigation by fire safety officials.

