The Quick Interview | Don't get scammed by fraudulent pop-up shops

Buyers must have accurate, trustworthy information about what they are buying

18 March 2025 - 06:00
Koena Mashale Journalist
Marketing expert Thebe Ikalafeng.
Image: MASI LOSI

Several people have taken to social media to express their anger and frustration after they were scammed by a pop-up shop purporting to sell Rhodes Skin products by American socialite Hailey Bieber. 

Scores of people descended on a pop-up shop at the Mall of Africa in Midrand at the weekend to buy the skincare products, but Bieber says she knows nothing about it.

Marketing expert Thebe Ikalafeng spoke to Sowetan about how consumers can be more alert to these types of scams.

Sowetan: How can consumers be more aware of dodgy pop-up shops, especially in seemingly safe places like the Mall of Africa? And are there any repercussions?

Ikalafeng: It’s a shared responsibility. Consumers should do their research before making a purchase, but malls also need to ensure that retailers operating on their premises are legitimate, that’s why we say ‘Buyer Beware’. The only real repercussions for scam sellers are that their goods can be confiscated, or they can lose their licences. Beyond that, there aren’t many strict measures in place.

Sowetan: Given the criminal repercussions for selling expired goods, could similar measures apply to pop-up shops selling counterfeit products?

Ikalafeng: Yes, the government should take responsibility to ensure that all goods sold to consumers are safe and legal, just like they do for expired food cases.

Sowetan: Would you say that scams involving pop-up stores are becoming more frequent? And does it create a bad image for pop-up stores?

Ikalafeng: Some stores use pop-ups as a marketing strategy – creating hype.  However, the concern is when they [pop-ups] vanish after selling fraudulent goods, it can tarnish the image of all temporary retail stores.

Sowetan: What are some tips for consumers to be more alert and to protect themselves from scams?

Ikalafeng: Consumers should always do their research before making a purchase. You can’t rely on word of mouth and just go somewhere, see something being sold, and buy it without prior knowledge because it could be a scam or [the products] could even be harmful. If you realise you have been scammed, you need to spread the word so others don’t fall into the same trap. You should also report anything that looks suspicious or demand proof that the seller is legitimate.

