Maile tables R527.2bn budget for Gauteng over next three years
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Gauteng MEC for economic development, Lebogang Maile, tabled the 2025 provincial budget today, totalling R527.2bn over the next three years.
The budget, presented in the provincial legislature, reflects an annual rate of 3%, increasing from R171.5bn in the 2025/26 financial year to R175.1bn in 2026/27, before reaching R180.5 bn in 2027/28.
The Gauteng department of health has been allocated a budget of R66bn, an increase of R1.2bn from the previous year.
The department also received the largest share of conditional grants, increasing from R28.9bn in the 2025/26 financial year to R29.2bn in 2027/28.
The district health programmes grant, comprehensive HIV/Aids component, National Tertiary Services Grant, and Human Resources and Training Grant are the main recipients of these funds. Over the MTEF, the budget for conditional grants in the department increases from R14.7bn in 2025/26 to R16.1bn in 2027/28.
The department has been allocated R1.7bn for infrastructure projects over the next three financial years, which is a decrease from the previous year.
The department of human settlements will receive R5.8bn in the 2025/26 financial year.
It also received the second-highest allocation of conditional grants, amounting to R4.8bn in 2025/26, which will decrease to R4.5bn in 2027/28.
These conditional grants include the human settlements development grant, the informal settlements upgrading partnership grant, and the Expanded Public Works Programme Grant for job creation initiatives.
MEC Maile acknowledged the budget cuts, saying, “There have been cuts everywhere.”
The funding will support the implementation of national and provincial housing programmes, including the development of townships, the upgrading of informal settlements, the issuing of title deeds, and the redevelopment of hostels.
The department of education has been allocated a budget of R69.6bn reflecting a R3.2bn increase from last year’s budget.
The department’s conditional grants budget decreased from R4.1bn in 2025/26 to R3.9bn in 2027/28, with education infrastructure projects receiving the largest share, followed by the National School Nutrition Programme. From its budget, R2.8bn has been prioritised for infrastructure projects.
The department of social development has been allocated R5.5bn for the 2025/26 financial year, a R100mn increase from last year’s budget.
The department of roads and transport has been allocated R9.7bn for the 2025/26 financial year.
Its conditional grants allocation fluctuates from R4.7bn in 2025/26 to R4.2bn in 2027/28.
Maile said against the background of tabling the budget, there is a need to rebuild the economy.
“The Gauteng provincial government has a five-year budget approach that will facilitate provincial delivery based on Medium Term development plan, strategic plans and annual performance plans for the seventh administration. This is against the backdrop of a deteriorating fiscal position that is driven by declining revenue, mounting debt obligations and an unsustainable wage bill,” he said.
Department of sports, arts and culture has been allocated a budget of R1bn.
Department of agriculture and rural development has been allocated a budget of R2bn.
Department of cogta has been allocated R551.4m in the 2025/26 financial year and R1.7bn over the medium term.
Department of economic development will be allocated R1.6bn in 2025/26 financial year and R4.9bn over the medium term.
Department of infrastructure development has been given R3.6bn for the 2025/26 financial year and R3.1bn over the medium term.
The province is also investing R45bn in the expansion of Gautrain.
Maile said by the end of the concession term in March 2026, the Gautrain system will be a fully paid-up asset of the province.
“We are engaged in a procurement process to appoint a new concessionaire to operate and maintain the Gautrain in the future,” he said.
