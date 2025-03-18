News

Ex-SAA board member arrested over taxi violence, extortion, pointing of firearm

Kwinana was allegedly accompanied by armed men when she threatened and extorted money from her victims, say cops

18 March 2025 - 14:10
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Former member of the SA Airways (SAA) board Yakhe Kwinana has been arrested for allegedly unleashing a reign of terror on residents, extorting them and also instructing people to demolish her victim's properties.

The crimes were allegedly committed in East London but Kwinana was arrested in Midrand, Gauteng, after being found by a multi-disciplinary team comprising the national intervention unit, Gauteng serious and violent crime investigations, tactical response team and the national traffic anti-corruption unit.

Kwinina, 60, a chartered accountant, appeared at the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday where she faces multiple charges of f extortion, malicious damage to property, and pointing of firearm.

Police spokesperson Maj-Gen Nonkululeko Phokane said Kwinana's arrest ended her alleged reign of terror. "The suspect is linked to a series of taxi violence and extortion cases in East London and was allegedly always accompanied by armed men when she threatened her victims and extorted money from them. The victims' properties were also allegedly demolished on instruction of the suspect.

"A multi-disciplinary team comprising members from National Intervention Unit, Gauteng Serious and Violent Crime Investigations, Tactical Response Team and the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit acted on intelligence leading to the arrest of the suspect in Midrand."

She is expected to appear in court at East London magistrate's court on March 24.

