Former member of the SA Airways (SAA) board Yakhe Kwinana has been arrested for allegedly unleashing a reign of terror on residents, extorting them and also instructing people to demolish her victim's properties.
The crimes were allegedly committed in East London but Kwinana was arrested in Midrand, Gauteng, after being found by a multi-disciplinary team comprising the national intervention unit, Gauteng serious and violent crime investigations, tactical response team and the national traffic anti-corruption unit.
Kwinina, 60, a chartered accountant, appeared at the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday where she faces multiple charges of f extortion, malicious damage to property, and pointing of firearm.
Police spokesperson Maj-Gen Nonkululeko Phokane said Kwinana's arrest ended her alleged reign of terror. "The suspect is linked to a series of taxi violence and extortion cases in East London and was allegedly always accompanied by armed men when she threatened her victims and extorted money from them. The victims' properties were also allegedly demolished on instruction of the suspect.
"A multi-disciplinary team comprising members from National Intervention Unit, Gauteng Serious and Violent Crime Investigations, Tactical Response Team and the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit acted on intelligence leading to the arrest of the suspect in Midrand."
She is expected to appear in court at East London magistrate's court on March 24.
SowetanLIVE
Ex-SAA board member arrested over taxi violence, extortion, pointing of firearm
Kwinana was allegedly accompanied by armed men when she threatened and extorted money from her victims, say cops
Image: Thulani Mbele
Former member of the SA Airways (SAA) board Yakhe Kwinana has been arrested for allegedly unleashing a reign of terror on residents, extorting them and also instructing people to demolish her victim's properties.
The crimes were allegedly committed in East London but Kwinana was arrested in Midrand, Gauteng, after being found by a multi-disciplinary team comprising the national intervention unit, Gauteng serious and violent crime investigations, tactical response team and the national traffic anti-corruption unit.
Kwinina, 60, a chartered accountant, appeared at the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday where she faces multiple charges of f extortion, malicious damage to property, and pointing of firearm.
Police spokesperson Maj-Gen Nonkululeko Phokane said Kwinana's arrest ended her alleged reign of terror. "The suspect is linked to a series of taxi violence and extortion cases in East London and was allegedly always accompanied by armed men when she threatened her victims and extorted money from them. The victims' properties were also allegedly demolished on instruction of the suspect.
"A multi-disciplinary team comprising members from National Intervention Unit, Gauteng Serious and Violent Crime Investigations, Tactical Response Team and the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit acted on intelligence leading to the arrest of the suspect in Midrand."
She is expected to appear in court at East London magistrate's court on March 24.
SowetanLIVE
State capture claims hook Kwinana on fraud charges
Five things you need to know about contract that Kwinana is linked to
Ex-SAA board member Kwinana granted R20k bail
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos