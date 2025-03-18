Gauteng MEC of economic development Lebogang Maile says all political parties in the legislature have agreed on his budget except one.
Maile said they garnered major support from the likes of EFF leader Julius Malema and Bosa leader, Mmusi Maimane, however, he said the DA was opposed to the budget.
“We met with all the parties in the legislature, except the DA, because they are not keen. We don't mind working with the DA to pass the budget in the interest of our citizens.
“We will let them engage with them, and as I have said, the discussions are continuing with the other parties, because not everything is straightforward, not everything is easy,” he said.
Maile said though the political parties have their issues, there’s one purpose.
“The parties, for instance, yesterday stated about five of its priorities, and those priorities are captured in the budget. One of those is fighting crime. One of those is making sure that we capacitate and professionalise the traffic wardens. Another is that they want to see their inner city being cleaned. So, all those issues. So it's not like we sit with parties and make deals. We're not making any deals there. We engage,” he said.
“I must really express our gratitude that if we've got that kind of leadership, we'll go somewhere in the province, but they are not giving us a blank check. They are saying, you want us to pass the budget? These are the issues that our constituencies are facing, and we would really like that, too,” said Maile.
All political parties have agreed on budget except DA – Maile
Image: VELI NHLAPO
