Suspect in the murder of pupil released for lack of evidence
A 23-year-old man accused of the murder of a 17-year-old Mpumalanga matriculant has been freed as he could not be linked to the murder.
The man was supposed to have appeared in court on Monday for the murder of Lethukuthula Amanda Masango. However, the case was not enrolled and the man was released from custody.
Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in Mpumalanga, Monica Nyuswa, said when they were presented with the docket, the control prosecutor asked police to conduct further investigations as there was a lot of outstanding information.
"The accused could not be linked to murder. There was contradicting information in the docket; there was insufficient information and he was released," Nyuswa said. "For now we will await the police to come back with the information needed by the prosecution".
The man was arrested on Friday afternoon after he called police and told them he found Lethukuthula dead in his brother's room at Kanyamazane.
According to Lethukuthula's family, she left home at around 5.30am on Friday to catch a bus to Lowveld High School in Mbombela, where she was doing her grade 12. However, they received a call from police later that afternoon to go and identify her lifeless body.
According to Lethukuthula's mother Nomaswazi Masango, her daughter was a bookworm who wanted to study medicine. "I'm shattered and weak.
"Lethukuthula was a bookworm.
The last time I saw her was on Friday morning when she left to take the bus to school, but she didn't even make it to the bus as she was kidnapped. I can't comprehend why my angel was killed this way," Masango said.
Lethukuthula's mother is a gender-based violence activist working for Masiphephe Women's Network.
"I work with matters affecting women and I try by all means to protect women and children, but his boy went straight for my daughter. I'm hurt," she said.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said police at Kanyamazane received a call from the man who has since been released, saying he found Lethukuthula deceased in their house.
"Police found the suspect who directed the members to a room where the lifeless body of the victim was discovered. The man further informed the police that the room belongs to his brother and he knew nothing about what happened. The victim's body was covered with a duvet, still in school uniform.
"Shockingly, there was a rope around her neck, and the end of rope tied to the roof. Circumstances surrounding her death are still under investigation by the police," said Ndubane.
