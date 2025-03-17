Second-hand luxury vehicle breaks down after three months, rots in yard

The couple sold their older car in 2021 and added their savings to the sale price to purchase the Land Rover. Baloyi said they needed a bigger vehicle for their family as their other car had started to give them issues.
“We also wanted this car to reduce our household expenses as my husband does not have a full-time job and I work from home,” said Baloyi.
The couple went to WeBuyCars, where they test drove the vehicle and also received its documentation, which showed that all was in order. However, they were advised to service it first and that cost them an extra R13,000.
“Within two weeks of driving it, the battery for the key died and we had to replace it three times in the three months we were using the car,” said Baloyi.
Soon afterwards, the engine broke down while her husband was driving and he had to be towed. They consulted with mechanics and Land Rover and were told that the engine needed replacing, which would cost R150,000.
A diagnosis by an independent company found that the noise coming from the bottom of the engine and metal fillings in the oil and the oil filter indicated internal failure of the engine (bearings).
They sourced the services of a private mechanic and he charged them R50,000 but left without finishing the job.
“The people at the dealership said they could not help us because we did not take their insurance when we bought the vehicle. Nobody told us anything about that insurance and we had our own vehicle insurance.
“We later found out that they offer such insurance and warranty to people whose vehicles are financed. So if you buy cash, you are not prioritised and protected,” said Baloyi.
The couple reached out to the Motor Industry Ombudsman of SA (Miosa) for help.
In their response to Miosa, which Sowetan Consumer has seen, WeBuyCars claimed that the customers were presented with the car’s report at the time of purchase and it indicated several defects present on the vehicle, including (among others) engine oil sweat, and oil sweat on the gearbox and driveshaft.
“Therefore, on the day of delivery the oil was not contaminated with metal filings as per the report provided by the complainant. Therefore, WeBuyCars is not willing to repair, replace or refund the vehicle,” said the company.
Miosa recommended the couple run further tests on the engine to determine the cause of the engine failure and submit the report within seven days or the matter would be regarded as closed. However, they didn’t submit the report out of despondency about the outcome.
Rikus Blomerus, the dealership’s chief marketing officer, told Sowetan he was aware that the Baloyis’ requests for damages was rejected, that the report as advised by Miosa was not submitted and that their employee handling the matter had since resigned.
“Unfortunately, due to the fact that this occurred several years ago, the documentation available is very limited... I do however see, based on notes made, that we did not assist the client at this point. On file we did not have any information pertaining to that [Miosa] referral.
“With regards to why we could not assist the client, as far as I can see we never received a quote from the client and nor did Miosa. Once we understand the clients’ expectations and what is wrong with the vehicle we can assess how and if we should assist,” said Blomerus.
SowetanLIVE
Second-hand luxury vehicle breaks down after three months, rots in yard
Image: Supplied
A second-hand luxury vehicle meant to accommodate their big family’s needs has become an eyesore wreck in their yard after it permanently broke down within three months of being bought.
Phungi Baloyi and her husband regret ever buying their Land Rover Discovery from WeBuyCars in Southgate in December 2021. The car’s engine broke down within weeks of them paying the dealership R227,000 in cash for the 2014 vehicle with 198,000km on its odometer.
They claim the dealership refused to take the car back or refund them as it was bought cash and without the dealer’s in-house warranty or insurance. The vehicle has been gathering dust for more than three years at their Joburg North home.
According to the dealer, Baloyi's car is listed under category B which is for vehicles that are slightly older with higher mileage and may require mechanical checks. A warranty product cannot be bought for such vehicles.
“This entire transaction makes me angry and I’ve learnt to let go, but it’s difficult because the car is right in front of my yard and it’s a constant reminder of our loss. It hurts. This whole thing has taught me not to buy a second-hand vehicle again and to read the find print,” said Baloyi.
The couple sold their older car in 2021 and added their savings to the sale price to purchase the Land Rover. Baloyi said they needed a bigger vehicle for their family as their other car had started to give them issues.
“We also wanted this car to reduce our household expenses as my husband does not have a full-time job and I work from home,” said Baloyi.
The couple went to WeBuyCars, where they test drove the vehicle and also received its documentation, which showed that all was in order. However, they were advised to service it first and that cost them an extra R13,000.
“Within two weeks of driving it, the battery for the key died and we had to replace it three times in the three months we were using the car,” said Baloyi.
Soon afterwards, the engine broke down while her husband was driving and he had to be towed. They consulted with mechanics and Land Rover and were told that the engine needed replacing, which would cost R150,000.
A diagnosis by an independent company found that the noise coming from the bottom of the engine and metal fillings in the oil and the oil filter indicated internal failure of the engine (bearings).
They sourced the services of a private mechanic and he charged them R50,000 but left without finishing the job.
“The people at the dealership said they could not help us because we did not take their insurance when we bought the vehicle. Nobody told us anything about that insurance and we had our own vehicle insurance.
“We later found out that they offer such insurance and warranty to people whose vehicles are financed. So if you buy cash, you are not prioritised and protected,” said Baloyi.
The couple reached out to the Motor Industry Ombudsman of SA (Miosa) for help.
In their response to Miosa, which Sowetan Consumer has seen, WeBuyCars claimed that the customers were presented with the car’s report at the time of purchase and it indicated several defects present on the vehicle, including (among others) engine oil sweat, and oil sweat on the gearbox and driveshaft.
“Therefore, on the day of delivery the oil was not contaminated with metal filings as per the report provided by the complainant. Therefore, WeBuyCars is not willing to repair, replace or refund the vehicle,” said the company.
Miosa recommended the couple run further tests on the engine to determine the cause of the engine failure and submit the report within seven days or the matter would be regarded as closed. However, they didn’t submit the report out of despondency about the outcome.
Rikus Blomerus, the dealership’s chief marketing officer, told Sowetan he was aware that the Baloyis’ requests for damages was rejected, that the report as advised by Miosa was not submitted and that their employee handling the matter had since resigned.
“Unfortunately, due to the fact that this occurred several years ago, the documentation available is very limited... I do however see, based on notes made, that we did not assist the client at this point. On file we did not have any information pertaining to that [Miosa] referral.
“With regards to why we could not assist the client, as far as I can see we never received a quote from the client and nor did Miosa. Once we understand the clients’ expectations and what is wrong with the vehicle we can assess how and if we should assist,” said Blomerus.
SowetanLIVE
It's time to review your household insurance
Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred
Ombudsman rules in favour of dealership in car dispute
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos