News

SA to reset ties with US after Rasool's ejection

By Tamar Kahn - 17 March 2025 - 10:30

The presidency says it is confident it can reset SA’s relationship with the US after the expulsion of ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, who was accused of being a “race-baiting politician who hates America” and its president, Donald Trump.

SA’s relationship with the US has slumped since Trump cut foreign aid to the country in February, with the US citing SA’s genocide case against Washington’s ally, Israel, at the International Court of Justice, and its land policy, as represented by the Expropriation Act...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Four pupils die in Ekurhuleni car crash
Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred