SA to reset ties with US after Rasool's ejection
The presidency says it is confident it can reset SA’s relationship with the US after the expulsion of ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, who was accused of being a “race-baiting politician who hates America” and its president, Donald Trump.
SA’s relationship with the US has slumped since Trump cut foreign aid to the country in February, with the US citing SA’s genocide case against Washington’s ally, Israel, at the International Court of Justice, and its land policy, as represented by the Expropriation Act...
