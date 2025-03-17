Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for about 30 men who allegedly bombed five ATMs at a shopping mall in Hammanskraal, Tshwane, in the early hours of Sunday.
One security officer was wounded during a shoot-out between the police, private security officers and the suspects.
Police have opened a case of attempted murder and ATM bombings for investigation.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the security guard was conducting patrols outside the mall when he was accosted by the suspects.
“The suspects robbed him of his firearm and entered the shopping mall, where they robbed the second security officer of his cellphone. It is further alleged that the suspects then bombed five ATMs and broke into one of the shops where they also bombed the drop safe,” he said.
Masondo said as the suspects were leaving the mall they met the police officers and started firing shots.
“A shoot-out ensued between the police, private security officers and the suspects. One of the security officers was shot and wounded. He was taken to a medical care centre for treatment,” Masondo said.
He confirmed no arrests were made and police are still on the lookout for the suspects.
He said it cannot be confirmed how much money was taken from the ATMs and the shop.
TimesLIVE
Manhunt launched for gang who allegedly bombed ATM's in Hammanskraal
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
