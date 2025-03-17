Kenny Fihla leaves Standard Bank to take up CEO post at Absa

Fihla, who had a stint at the City of Johannesburg early in his career, joined Standard Bank in 2006 as head of investor services at CIB. In 2007, he was appointed to the CIB executive committee and in 2008 became head of transactional products and services in SA for CIB. He was appointed deputy CEO of CIB in November 2016, and from May 2017 assumed the role of CEO, running the biggest CIB business on the continent, with operations in 20 African countries.
“Kenny is a recognised leader with substantial Pan-African banking experience and a proven track record. He has almost 20 years of experience in leadership roles in banking,” Absa said in its statement.
He holds an MSc in financial economics (University of London) and an MBA (Wits University).
Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala said in a statement that Fihla would go on garden leave from today.
“While this is a heavy blow for us, the group is blessed with a surfeit of talent and deep succession pools. Further announcements in respect of the leadership of our geographies will be made in due course,” he said.
“Kenny has made an immense contribution to our group in his various roles over the course of his career with us and is recognised as an accomplished banker and leader in SA, on the continent and globally.
“Under his guardianship as chief executive from 2017 to 2024, CIB doubled its headline earnings to R20.5bn and achieved a compound annual growth rate of 8.6%. We are fortunate to have been able to draw on his unique combination of experience and wisdom in business, government and the labour movement. We wish Kenny continued success on his onward journey,” he said.
Absa said Charles Russon remains the interim CEO of Absa Group and Absa Bank until June 16 and will partner closely with Fihla to ensure a smooth leadership transition, whereafter he will take a key senior role within the group executive committee.
• With Kabelo Khumalo
mackenziej@arena.africa.
Kenny Fihla leaves Standard Bank to take up CEO post at Absa
Standard Bank says it will announce succession planning measures in due course
• With Kabelo Khumalo
mackenziej@arena.africa.
