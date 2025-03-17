Illicit alcohol a growing problem among students

Students who live close to the recently raided illicit alcohol manufacturing plant in Westonaria, Joburg West, say the alcohol was affordable and tasted similar to expensive brands.
On Thursday, Gauteng police discovered an illicit alcohol manufacturing plant after a tip-off from four illegal immigrants who reported their employer to the police.
Upon arrival at the plant, police discovered illicit alcohol to the estimated value of R1m already packed for distribution and some inside 11 250-litre drums.
Speaking to Sowetan, a college student who lives close to the plant and who asked to remain anonymous, said in November he was approached by a man from Mozambique who tried to sell a bottle to him.
“It was during our last week of exams and he asked me if I drink. The guy told me that he had “good stuff and for a reasonable price”. He sold me bottles such as Yellow Bug and Eclipse. The whole of November and December we spent drinking those bottles because they were affordable.
“The taste is normal like any other spirits I used to buy before I met him.”
The student said students did not know where the man stayed, but they had seen him at the plant before. The smallest bottle of gin was sold at R20, while the 750ml bottle was R100 and half of it sold for R50.
Another man, who also asked not to be named and who works at a factory close by, said he always thought the plant was a car repair or storage facility.
“I was shocked to see people being arrested from the same place on Thursday,” he said.
Image: SUPPLIED
Both sources allege that the people who worked there stayed there as they had not seen them outside.
The Gauteng liquor board director Cleo Bodibe-Lushaba said illicit alcohol remains a big problem in the industry.
“It is sold discreetly and mainly at illegal liquor outlets and as a result [legit] manufacturers of alcohol lose a lot of money. Various studies show that illicit alcohol can result in liver and kidney illnesses,” she said.
Bodibe-Lushaba said processes are under way to combat illicit alcohol.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said two Taiwanese nationals were arrested as they were alleged to be the owners.
“The alcohol included whiskey, brandy, gin and vodka, some of which were branded with known alcohol brands. Police found chemicals suspected of being used during the manufacturing process.
“Some employees allege that they were held against their will and subjected to excessive working hours under unhealthy conditions,” he said.
Masondo said the accused would appear before the Westorania magistrate's court soon on charges of dealing with illicit liquor and contravention of the Liquor Act and the Customs Act.
