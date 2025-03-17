A man serving a life sentence for the murders of his girlfriend and her sister is facing fresh allegations that he kidnapped a man, and his pregnant wife then shot them dead in front of their minor children.
Rassie Nkuna, one four men charged with the 2022 murder of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of EFF deputy president Godrich Gardee, is on trial in the Pretoria high court for the murders of Lucky and Sabelisiwe Mogashoa.
The couple were killed in March 2022, two months before Nkuna killed his girlfriend Pretty Mazibuko and her police sergeant sister Marcia Mazibuko in Mpumalanga. Other allegations are that after killing the couple, he took their BMW and gave it to Pretty as a gift.
He and his three accused allegedly also killed Hillary a month after the Mazibuko sisters were killed, but charges against him and his co-accused were provisionally withdrawn after a state witness vanished.
Nkuna is also accused of immobilising Nonkululeko Nkosi with a taser in August in Delmas the same year, then strangling her before driving off with her car. He will go on trial for that case in October.
On Wednesday last week, 38-year-old Nkuna appeared in court alongside Jacob Chego — a police officer based in White River, Mpumalanga — for killing the Mogashoa couple. They face charges of murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, fraud and conspiracy to commit murder.
Hillary Gardee suspect linked to brutal murder of married couple
Nkuna is already serving life in prison for killing his girlfriend and her sister
Image: Thulani Mbele
A man serving a life sentence for the murders of his girlfriend and her sister is facing fresh allegations that he kidnapped a man, and his pregnant wife then shot them dead in front of their minor children.
Rassie Nkuna, one four men charged with the 2022 murder of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of EFF deputy president Godrich Gardee, is on trial in the Pretoria high court for the murders of Lucky and Sabelisiwe Mogashoa.
The couple were killed in March 2022, two months before Nkuna killed his girlfriend Pretty Mazibuko and her police sergeant sister Marcia Mazibuko in Mpumalanga. Other allegations are that after killing the couple, he took their BMW and gave it to Pretty as a gift.
He and his three accused allegedly also killed Hillary a month after the Mazibuko sisters were killed, but charges against him and his co-accused were provisionally withdrawn after a state witness vanished.
Nkuna is also accused of immobilising Nonkululeko Nkosi with a taser in August in Delmas the same year, then strangling her before driving off with her car. He will go on trial for that case in October.
On Wednesday last week, 38-year-old Nkuna appeared in court alongside Jacob Chego — a police officer based in White River, Mpumalanga — for killing the Mogashoa couple. They face charges of murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, fraud and conspiracy to commit murder.
Image: SUPPLIED
A third accused in the matter, a loan shark named Mhlupheki Makhubela, was shot and killed two months ago in Mpumalanga.
Speaking to Sowetan outside court, Mogashoa’s mother, Maletsatsi Morogoa, said the death of her son had badly affected her health.
Path of blood – grim timeline of killings
In 2022, Rassie Nkuna was accused of killing EFF deputy president Godrich Gardee’s daughter Hillary Gardee.
The charges against him and his co-accused — Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama — were provisionally withdrawn in August 2023 after a state witness disappeared.
Gardee’s daughter went missing on April 29 2022 while shopping at Mbombela Plaza with her adopted three-year-old daughter.
Her daughter was later dropped off along Umnenke Street in Kamagugu township the same night.
Gardee’s lifeless body with stab wounds, boot prints and a gunshot wound was found by timber plantation workers on May 3, about 60km outside Mbombela towards Sabie.
A sangoma who said that one of the accused in Hillary’s murder consulted him for cleansing vanished without a trace, leading to the state provisionally withdrawing the case against the four men.
On May 15, just 12 days after Gardee’s lifeless body was found, Nkuna killed his girlfriend Pretty Mazibuko and her sister Marcia during a violent argument that erupted between the couple.
He confessed to the killing of the two sisters and was sentenced on May 18 2023.
In August 2022, Nkuna allegedly murdered Nonkululeko Nkosi, 27, in Benoni, Ekurhuleni after they met through Facebook.
He allegedly took her to Sundra, near Delmas, against her will. Police said she was immobilised with a taser and strangled. Her vehicle was stolen and later found abandone
“I now go to a doctor every month because of several pains. I still remember going to the veld where my son and his wife were left lifeless. I still have that image in my head, it is something that I can’t forget.
Allegations are that on March 19 2022 the couple were driving on the N12 in Ekurhuleni approaching the Etwatwa off-ramp with their children, aged one and eight, when Nkuna pounced on them.
He allegedly got inside the car and directed them to drive into the veld, where he shot them in front of the children.
“The accused [Nkuna] unlawfully deprived the Mogashoas and their children of their right to liberty by keeping them in the vehicle and directing that the vehicle be driven to open veld where he shot the couple,” read the indictment.
After shooting them, Nkuna is alleged to have left the parents’ bodies in the veld, driven off with the couple’s children and dumped them along the way.
A Good Samaritan saw the children roaming about the highway, with the younger one on the back of the older one, and took them to Springs police station. There, the 8-year-old allegedly told police how Nkuna killed his parents.
Sowetan understands that during an ID parade the older child identified Nkuna as the person who killed their parents.
The car was later impounded after it was found in a shopping centre.
Further allegations are that Nkuna also colluded with Chego to release the couple’s other BMW, which was at a police pound. The car had been stolen and later recovered but Chego allegedly used his status as a police officer to release it under false pretences and give it to Nkuna, who then gave it to his girlfriend as a gift.
On Tuesday, the Pretoria high court heard from Caroline Molawa, head of forensics in the SAPS’s handwriting unit, that the affidavit used to release the BMW from the police had a fraudulent signature.
“I was requested to examine the signature in question and compare it with specimen signatures to determine the authenticity of the signature in question.
“I used microscopic and lighting methods to compare the signature in question and was able to conclude that signature was a simulation signature.
“This means that the person was trying to copy someone’s signature,” Molawa said.
The matter was expected back in court on March 27.
SowetanLIVE
I regret my actions, says double murder accused
Witnesses 'vanish' so Gardee murder accused walk
State withdraws charges against Hillary Gardee's alleged killers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos