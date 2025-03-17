Former top Lotto official loses bid to draw R1,2m from his pension

Marubini Ramatsekisa, a former chief risk officer for the national lotteries commission (NLC), has failed in his bid to have R1,2m released from his pension fund so that he can fund his litigation and living expenses.
On Monday, Judge Margaret Victor of the Special Tribunal dismissed Ramatsekisa’s application, saying information showed he had not made a full and frank disclosure of his financial situation.
In December 2023, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) obtained an order from the tribunal interdicting the pension payout due to Ramatsekisa, who is accused of orchestrating a scheme that resulted in the NLC losing about R4m.
The SIU’s investigation into the NLC alleged that Ramatsekisa was a “key player and willing facilitator of an elaborate scheme to defraud the commission through proactive funding”.
The SIU said investigations revealed that on February 20 2019, Ramatsekisa prepared a proposal for proactive funding and recommended that the acting COO approve about R4m to conduct a study that would assist in developing the Khoi-San language.
The SIU said that R2.2m of the R4m allegedly went towards purchasing property for a church called the Higher Grace Christ Redeemer Church. It said the former NLC board chairperson, Alfred Nevhutanda, and his wife, Tshilidzi Rachel Nevhutanda, represented the church in the offer to purchase.
Ramatsekisa denied the allegations.
He told the tribunal he faced various applications brought by the SIU, which led to a preservation order against his pension fund.
Ramatsekisa listed amounts of R4m, R5,5m and R6m as claims against him, and said the SIU alleges that he was involved in the misappropriation of funds, a claim he denies.
According to the tribunal’s judgment, Ramatsekisa said he made a monthly contribution of R15,088 towards his pension.
“At the time of his resignation, he believes that the pension benefit was about R1,7m,” the judgment reads. “After resigning from his employment with the NLC, and on 11 October 2023, he tried to withdraw his benefits because he had a number of debts which were in arrears and which he wanted to pay off. To his dismay, on 12 December 2023 he was met with the news that his pension benefits had been preserved in terms of the tribunal preservation order.”
The SIU argued that Ramatsekisa has an interest in at least four immovable properties, one being his primary residence in the affluent golf estate of Blue Valley in Midrand.
Delivering her ruling, Victor said: “Whilst he [Ramatsekisa] has provided great detail on his living expenses and legal expenses, and his dire position vis-à-vis his creditors, he has failed to advise this tribunal what he did with the proceeds of a property he appears to have sold during these proceedings.
“He has also failed to explain the rental he receives from his remaining properties. He has failed to explain how he gets to live in an affluent golfing estate without showing how he is funding that lifestyle. What is more, the applicant has not disclosed a bona fide reason why he has not sold off his remaining properties to meet his expenses. His suggestion that because a property is mortgaged it cannot be sold off is implausible.”
