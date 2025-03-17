Four men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of Johannesburg metro police officer Judith Makwela.
The 54-year-old was off-duty and seated in her vehicle outside her home in River Park, Alexandra, on March 7 when a gunman opened fire. Her son and a bystander were wounded in the shooting.
Metro police spokesperson Supt Xolani Fihla said the department's tactical unit traced a suspect believed to be involved in her murder to an address in Riverside, Alexandra, on Saturday. This helped lead them to the other suspects.
“Multiple rounds of ammunition, two firearms, pangas, an air gun and other items were recovered,” he said.
Metro police chief Patrick Jaca said: “We will not tolerate attacks on our officers. The swift and decisive action of our tactical response unit in apprehending these suspects demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring justice for officer Makwela and her family.”
Her family disclosed she had been receiving threats and had complained of intimidation. The mother of two was the primary caregiver, as their father was fatally shot five years ago, her daughter told the SABC.
Five suspects in custody over murder of JMPD official in Alexandra
Four men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of Johannesburg metro police officer Judith Makwela.
The 54-year-old was off-duty and seated in her vehicle outside her home in River Park, Alexandra, on March 7 when a gunman opened fire. Her son and a bystander were wounded in the shooting.
Metro police spokesperson Supt Xolani Fihla said the department's tactical unit traced a suspect believed to be involved in her murder to an address in Riverside, Alexandra, on Saturday. This helped lead them to the other suspects.
“Multiple rounds of ammunition, two firearms, pangas, an air gun and other items were recovered,” he said.
Metro police chief Patrick Jaca said: “We will not tolerate attacks on our officers. The swift and decisive action of our tactical response unit in apprehending these suspects demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring justice for officer Makwela and her family.”
Her family disclosed she had been receiving threats and had complained of intimidation. The mother of two was the primary caregiver, as their father was fatally shot five years ago, her daughter told the SABC.
TimesLIVE
Top officer killed for refusing to take bribe, court told
Family of slain KZN cop demand answers from his alleged killers
Tshwane metro officer killed in her home, allegedly by her partner
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos