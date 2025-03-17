News

Five suspects in custody over murder of JMPD official in Alexandra

By Mmatumelo Lebjane - 17 March 2025 - 14:48

Four men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of Johannesburg metro police officer Judith Makwela.

The 54-year-old was off-duty and seated in her vehicle outside her home in River Park, Alexandra, on March 7 when a gunman opened fire. Her son and a bystander were wounded in the shooting.

Metro police spokesperson Supt Xolani Fihla said the department's tactical unit traced a suspect believed to be involved in her murder to an address in Riverside, Alexandra, on Saturday. This helped lead them to the other suspects.

“Multiple rounds of ammunition, two firearms, pangas, an air gun and other items were recovered,” he said.

Metro police chief Patrick Jaca said: “We will not tolerate attacks on our officers. The swift and decisive action of our tactical response unit in apprehending these suspects demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring justice for officer Makwela and her family.”

Her family disclosed she had been receiving threats and had complained of intimidation. The mother of two was the primary caregiver, as their father was fatally shot five years ago, her daughter told the SABC.

TimesLIVE

