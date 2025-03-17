The EFF in Ditsobotla, North West, says it will appeal last week's high court order that confirmed Mazwi Moruri as the mayor, Rasupang Mooketsi as the acting municipal manager and Jaros Modisakeng as speaker of the council.
The order removes Molefe Morutse, the mayor, and Manana Bogatsu, the speaker, and municipal manager Olaotse Bojosinyane, who were elected to their positions in an alleged council meeting on March 5, which was allegedly convened by Bojosinyane.
Earlier this month, Morutse was sworn in as the new mayor during a council meeting held in Mahikeng. However, this appointment sparked dispute, as Moruri, who had been sworn in as the mayor in January, insisted that he still held the position.
Moruri challenged the legality of Morutse’s election, citing procedural irregularities and questioning the legitimacy of the meeting. The turmoil within the ANC in the municipality, which has seen replacement of a number of mayors and municipal managers in short space of time, has for years disrupted service delivery in the area.
Bojosinyane, Morutse, Bogatsu and 18 others have appealed the court's decision.
EFF leader in Ditsobotla, Primrose Bogatsu, told Sowetan yesterday that they are rejecting the court order and have decided to appeal, arguing that “council decided to appeal because Moruri and Modisakeng resigned as mayor and speaker”.
EFF to appeal court's decision on new Ditsobotla leadership as council infighting continues
“After that, the council elected Morutse and Bogatsu as mayor and speaker. Mooketsi is no longer an employee, as he was released from his duties due to incapacity and maladministration. As the EFF, we urge the court to resolve the matter swiftly, determine who is legitimate to hold office and put the issue to rest so we can focus on delivering services to the people of Ditsobotla,” said Primrose.
The municipality released a statement yesterday confirming and welcoming the court ruling.
“The outcomes of the court as heard on Friday, March 14, has clarified the confusion that ensued from March 3 orchestrated by former municipal manager, Olaotse Bojosinyane, which created parallel functions and authority. The municipality welcomes the outcome of court and henceforth calls on the public, residents and all stakeholders to work together to rebuild the Ditsobotla local municipality,” read the statement.
Lichtenburg Ward 6 councillor Willie Pretorius welcomed the court's decision, saying: “That’s how things should be. Bojosinyane had no business calling a council meeting. It was invalid because we had a speaker at that time – he cannot call a meeting when we have a speaker.”
Pretorius also raised concerns over the municipality funding ongoing legal battles while service delivery remains in crisis.
“Now that the matter is appealed again, they are playing with taxpayers’ money. That court order alone cost about R1.6m, and that money comes from the municipality. Meanwhile, I haven’t been paid, nor have the electricians working on 12th Avenue and 2nd Street. A large part of town is without power, it’s just a mess we are sitting on.”
Municipal spokesperson Pius Batsile called on the residents to come together to rebuild Ditsobotla. “It is not an easy task, but we believe that working together will enable us to provide basic services, even with our financial limitations,” he said.
