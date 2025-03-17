News

Cash under the bed: Suspect arrested for money laundering

By Khodani Mpilo - 17 March 2025 - 14:15
Mpumalanga police say they confiscated R1.2m in cash from a house in Tonga, which had been concealed under a bed, in a wardrobe and in bags elsewhere on the property.
Mpumalanga police say they confiscated R1.2m in cash from a house in Tonga, which had been concealed under a bed, in a wardrobe and in bags elsewhere on the property.
Image: SAPS

A man who had more than R1.2m in cash hidden under his bed, in his wardrobe and in bags elsewhere in the home has been arrested by Mpumalanga police.

The man, who works for a company responsible for clearing commercial goods, is accused of money laundering.
The man, who works for a company responsible for clearing commercial goods, is accused of money laundering.
Image: SAPS

The 49-year-old, living at Tonga near Komatipoort, is also accused of trying to bribe police with R50,000 after the stash was discovered, spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said.

Police went to the house on Sunday after receiving a tip-off that the occupant had an unlicensed firearm. Instead, a search turned up the money.

“The investigation has so far revealed that the suspect's company is responsible for clearing commercial goods,” Ndubane said.

The cash was in South African notes and coins. Some Mozambican currency was also seized.

The suspect faces charges of money laundering, bribing a police officer, contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and of the Tax Administration Act.

He is expected to appear in the Nkomazi magistrate's court in Tonga soon. 

TimesLIVE

Home of diamond Ponzi scheme accused to be preserved

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit obtained an order in the Pretoria high court this week to preserve a house in ...
News
2 days ago

Assets of child-porn accused seized, including luxury car and R640,000

The Asset Forfeiture Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority has attached property belonging to Darren Wilken and his girlfriend Tiona Megan ...
News
5 days ago

Illicit gold 'kingpin' slips through the cracks of justice

The alleged kingpin of illicit gold mining, Bethuel Ngobeni, has skipped the start of his trial, nearly three months after his bail was revoked and a ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Four pupils die in Ekurhuleni car crash
Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred