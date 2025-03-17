Bishop Stephen Zondo's rape, sexual assault trial postponed

Zondo faces 10 charges, including accusations of sexual assault and raping seven women, most of whom are members of his church. On Friday, Zondo’s attempt to have some of the charges against him dismissed was rejected. He had applied under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act.
In his ruling, Judge Mokhine Mosopa said: “There is a need for the accused to answer to the allegations.”
The case was initially postponed to Monday. However, both the prosecution and defence met in the judge's chambers to request a copy of the judgment. As a result, Mosopa postponed the case to Wednesday to allow his secretary to provide the defence with the judgment.
Speaking outside court, Zondo's attorney Jeffery Rahlangane said it was important for them to obtain the judgment. “In case we want to appeal or if at a later stage we seek the judge’s recusal, this judgment will be important,” Rahlangane said.
