AFU seizes R2.2m house in 'diamond Ponzi scheme'

The Pretoria high court has granted the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) a preservation order on a house worth R2.2m, which is linked to an alleged diamond Ponzi scam involving businessman Louis Liebenberg and his wife, Dezzi.
The couple face charges of fraud, money laundering, theft, and racketeering for allegedly scamming more than R4bn from investors since 2019. Liebenberg is a known supporter and financier of former president Jacob Zuma.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the house in Hartbeespoort, North West, was bought in May 2022 and registered in the name of Hannes Badenhorst and his wife Christelle, who still live there.
“Investigations by the AFU revealed that the funds used to purchase the property originated from Tarioco, which is one of the companies founded by Louis Petrus Liebenberg as part of the Forever Diamonds and Gold (FDG) group of companies. Hannes Badenhorst was one of the directors of Tarioco,” Mahanjana said.
“They ran a syndicate where members of the public were enticed to partake in a joint venture agreement with the FDG group of companies by purchasing diamond parcels, which would supposedly be sold by the FDG group of companies and the profits shared.”
Mahanjana said evidence revealed that the scheme was fraudulent, the diamond parcels did not exist, and the investors’ funds were used to purchase a mine and properties for the directors.
She said evidence further revealed that incoming investors were paid with the investments of existing investors – the hallmark of a classic Ponzi scheme.
According to Mahanjana, the AFU-preserved house does not form part of the assets seized by the liquidators. She said the next step will be to apply for a final forfeiture order and, if it is granted, the house will be sold on public auction and the proceeds paid into the criminal assets recovery account.
The criminal case against the Liebenbergs and nine others is set to start on July 8 at the Bronkhorstspruit magistrate’s court.
