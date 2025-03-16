News

Check-in delays at airports hampering LIFT and FlySafair flights

By TimesLIVE - 16 March 2025 - 15:50
Check-in delays are being experienced, Acsa confirms. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

An unspecified “global systems issue” is cited as the reason for check-in problems affecting FlySafair and LIFT airlines in South Africa.

“The technical issue is affecting the airlines' check-in systems and causing delays. Technicians from the airlines and their service providers are actively working to resolve the matter. However, there is currently no estimated time for full resolution,” Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said in a statement.

“As a result, passengers travelling with FlySafair and LIFT airlines are experiencing longer-than-usual check-in processing times and long queues at check-in counters.”

Acsa asked passengers on regional flights to arrive at least three hours before departure time and two hours for domestic flights.

“Backup systems are in place to keep operations running, but check-in processing may take longer than usual.”

TimesLIVE

