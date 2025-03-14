Scattered showers and disruptive rain expected over the weekend in some parts of the country

Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected on Saturday over the central and eastern parts of the country, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecast on Friday.
It said isolated showers were likely in the central Northern Cape, Western Cape, central and eastern Eastern Cape as well as the northeastern regions of the country, including the northern part of Limpopo.
There is also a a yellow level four warning for disruptive rainfall in the eastern part of the Northern Cape, the western part of North West and the central and western parts of the Free State.
SAWS senior forecaster Luthando Masimini said the service was still expecting some rain over KwaZulu-Natal, which is now a yellow level four for disruptive rain, for the coastal areas and adjacent interior for the province.
“We are still expecting some winds and waves along the south coast, once again along the southwest coast of the Western Cape. We are expecting the winds to be yellow level two damaging winds and waves and a yellow level one expected for the area between Plettenberg Bay and the wild coast of the Eastern Cape.
“That is now for some storm surges expected in that area between Plettenberg Bay and the Wild Coast of the Eastern Cape,” he said.
On Thursday, an orange level 6 warning for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms was issued for KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
