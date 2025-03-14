News

Scattered showers and disruptive rain expected over the weekend in some parts of the country

15 March 2025 - 10:16
A man attempts to clear a water drain on Quarry Road in Springfield, KwaZulu-Natal, where two vehicles were submerged after severe flooding. The SA Weather Service has issued a level 6 warning for disruptive rain over KZN from midnight on Thursday.
A man attempts to clear a water drain on Quarry Road in Springfield, KwaZulu-Natal, where two vehicles were submerged after severe flooding. The SA Weather Service has issued a level 6 warning for disruptive rain over KZN from midnight on Thursday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected on Saturday over the central and eastern parts of the country, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecast on Friday.

It said isolated showers were likely in the central Northern Cape, Western Cape, central and eastern Eastern Cape as well as the northeastern regions of the country, including the northern part of Limpopo.

There is also a a yellow level four warning for disruptive rainfall in the eastern part of the Northern Cape, the western part of North West and the central and western parts of the Free State.

SAWS senior forecaster Luthando Masimini said the service was still expecting some rain over KwaZulu-Natal, which is now a yellow level four for disruptive rain, for the coastal areas and adjacent interior for the province.

“We are still expecting some winds and waves along the south coast, once again along the southwest coast of the Western Cape. We are expecting the winds to be yellow level two damaging winds and waves and a yellow level one expected for the area between Plettenberg Bay and the wild coast of the Eastern Cape.

“That is now for some storm surges expected in that area between Plettenberg Bay and the Wild Coast of the Eastern Cape,” he said.

On Thursday, an orange level 6 warning for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms was issued for KwaZulu-Natal.

TimesLIVE

Weather warning: More heavy rain on the way for most provinces

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms around the country on Thursday.
News
2 days ago

Level 6 disruptive rainfall warning for KZN

KwaZulu-Natal residents have been urged to be on high alert for disruptive rain and flooding after the South African Weather Services issued a ...
News
2 days ago

Thunderstorms and showers expected in several provinces this weekend

South Africans should prepare for wet weather conditions on Friday, with isolated showers and thundershowers expected over large parts of the central ...
News
1 week ago

SA Weather Services issues level 2 warning to Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga

SA Weather Services (SAWS) has issued a level 2 warning after storms that wreaked havoc in Gauteng on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Four pupils die in Ekurhuleni car crash
Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred