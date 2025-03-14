This admission sparked outrage among MPs. EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo condemned Hendricks for relying on AI to answer questions about his department.
'You must be ashamed': EFF MPs slam deputy minister Hendricks for 'using AI to answer parly questions'
Image: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams
EFF MPs have criticised social development deputy minister Ganief Hendricks for allegedly using artificial intelligence to answer parliamentary questions.
During a parliamentary question and answer session on Thursday, a heated debate erupted after EFF MP Omphile Maotwe raised a concern when she noticed Hendricks was reading his response to a follow-up question.
“[The deputy minister] is reading the follow-up response. How did he anticipate what is going to be the follow-up question?” asked Maotwe.
“Maybe we should teach the member about artificial intelligence [AI],” Hendricks said. “The president said we are moving towards a digital economy and digital government. The member must please move with the times.”
This admission sparked outrage among MPs. EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo condemned Hendricks for relying on AI to answer questions about his department.
“We must raise concern and follow-up with the rules committee about procedures about answering questions in parliament. A minister can't tell us confidently he's using artificial intelligence to answer questions about his department. [You're using] ChatGPT and AI to answer questions about the department you preside over, and you tell us that confidently? You must be ashamed and we should develop rules around that.”
The controversy comes amid calls from political parties to downsize parliament, with a focus on reducing the number of deputies to eliminate unnecessary expenses.
EFF MP Natasha Ntlangwini highlighted the issue of ministers and deputies failing to provide clear answers to questions. She said this is a persistent problem that has worsened in the seventh parliament.
“Ministers don't even attempt to answer questions and you [deputy speaker] come and say they've answered. That is wrong. MPs take time to conclude on these questions. For you to rule that the minister has answered when he didn't even attempt to answer, even with the so-called Google answer that he has tried to use, is unacceptable. He didn't attempt to answer,” Ntlangwini said.
Maotwe further criticised Hendricks, saying as a deputy minister he is expected to be accountable and answer questions to the best of his ability.
“The deputy minister can't say he can't answer the question; therefore, he should send it to the minister. He is earning a salary as a deputy minister, funded by taxpayers' money. What is he doing with it? That's stealing. How do you get paid and not do the work? It's unacceptable. He must resign if he doesn't want to be held accountable.”
