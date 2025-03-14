WATCH LIVE | Godongwana appears before parliament

Courtesy of SABC
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is on Friday appearing before parliamentary committees responsible for finance.
MPs will quiz the minister on the 2025 budget he tabled on Wednesday.
