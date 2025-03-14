News

WATCH | Body of woman whose car washed away in flooded Umbilo River recovered

By TIMESLIVE - 14 March 2025 - 08:41
Rescue teams recovered a car and its single occupant, a woman in her 50s, which washed away into the Umbilo River on Thursday during heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: ALS PARAMEDICS

Rescuers made the grim discovery of a woman and the mangled remains of her car in the Umbilo River near Sarnia, west of Durban, on Friday. 

This followed heavy rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday which lead to several roads being flooded, including in Kloof, Hillcrest, Springfield, Reservoir Hills, Isipingo, Verulam and Tinley Manor.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said rescue teams resumed at first light on Friday after having to stop a search for the missing car, with a single occupant believed to have washed away, on Thursday night because of the danger of the raging river and dark conditions.. 

He said the vehicle was located just under a bridge in Gordon Road, off Stapleton Road, at about 2am. 

"Rescuers and the fire department made their way to the vehicle, where unfortunately they found a single occupant, the woman believed to be in her 50s, who sustained fatal injuries," said Jamieson. 

"You can see from the damage to the vehicle, which was torn apart, that the river, which has subsided significantly now, was overflowing."

The remains of a car washed away in the Umbilo River during heavy rainfall on Thursday.
Image: ALS PARAMEDICS

The road is closed to the public. 

Jamieson said they received multiple calls about roads being waterlogged or blocked with debris. He urged motorists to exercise caution.

TimesLIVE

