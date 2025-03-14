News

Police pounce on counterfeit alcohol factory after tip-off

14 March 2025 - 11:03
The discovery was made on Thursday when police responded to a tip-off from four illegal immigrants reporting their employer’s alleged criminal activities.
The discovery was made on Thursday when police responded to a tip-off from four illegal immigrants reporting their employer’s alleged criminal activities.
Image: Via X

Police have confiscated counterfeit alcohol worth R1m from a manufacturing plant in Westonaria, west of Joburg. 

The discovery was made on Thursday when police responded to a tip-off from four illegal immigrants reporting their employer’s alleged criminal activities. They found neatly-packed bottles ready for delivery.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said: “The alcohol included whiskey, brandy, gin and vodka, some of which were branded with known alcohol brands. Police found chemicals suspected of being used during the manufacturing process.”

As a result, police arrested two Taiwanese suspects alleged to be the owners of the plant. The pair have been charged with dealing in illicit liquor and contravention of the Liquor Act and the Customs Act.

Masondo said the employees alleged they were held against their will and forced to work for long hours in unhealthy conditions.

SowetanLIVE

Two men caught with illicit hookah tobacco worth R8m sentenced to eight years each

The Polokwane specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday sentenced Samuel Nkomo and Jesphat Aaron Mawire to five years' imprisonment each for ...
News
19 hours ago

Illicit gold 'kingpin' slips through the cracks of justice

The alleged kingpin of illicit gold mining, Bethuel Ngobeni, has skipped the start of his trial, nearly three months after his bail was revoked and a ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Four pupils die in Ekurhuleni car crash
Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred