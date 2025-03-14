News

PODCAST | Psychiatric ward killer, e-voting feasibility, Ekurhuleni road deaths and the budget

By SowetanLIVE - 14 March 2025 - 16:27
The SL Cabinet.
Image: Shaun Uthum

The latest episode of the SL Cabinet Podcast delivers in-depth discussions on some of the most pressing news stories in South Africa.

One of the key topics is the shocking murder at Philadelphia Hospital’s psychiatric ward in Limpopo, where a suspect was caught attacking a patient. The episode features insights from the health minister, who addresses concerns about safety at mental health facilities.

The discussion then shifts to the future of elections in SA, with the IEC exploring electronic voting. IEC deputy chief electoral officer Mawethu Mosery shares his perspective on the feasibility of digital ballots and the challenges that come with implementing such a system.

The episode also covers road safety concerns in Ekurhuleni, where a series of accidents have left more than 20 people dead. A spokesperson from the Ekurhuleni metro police department weighs in on what needs to be done to curb these tragedies.

Additional segments include updates on a Mozambican prison escapee arrested in Sandton, City Power’s ongoing fight against cable theft, and reactions to the latest budget speech.

Listen here:

The episode is also available on iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other streaming platforms.

