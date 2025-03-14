A day before green-eyed Joshlin Smith went missing her mother confided in a friend that she had sold her daughter to a sangoma for R20,000.
Former co-accused turned state witness Lourentia Lombaard dropped this bombshell during her evidence-in-chief on Friday in the high court in Saldanha Bay.
Lombard, also known as Renz, was arrested last year with Racquel “Kelly” Smith, Smith's boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis and their friend Steveno van Rhyn. However, she later turned state witness.
The remaining three accused pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.
“I went around to Kelly and Jacquin and I heard her say to him, 'Boeta hier is die geld wat die sangoma gegee het [here is the money the sangoma gave],” after which he asked how much and she said R20,000.
Lombaard said Van Rhyn was outside the shack. She knocked on the door and asked what was happening.
Smith told her: “Renz, I caught on k*k. I sold my child to a sangoma.” Lombaard asked why she had done that and the answer was that Smith was struggling financially.
Lombaard told Smith she could have asked for help if she needed money but Smith replied “it is finished” and explained she would give Lombaard R1,000, Van Rhyn R1,200 and the rest would be shared between her and Appollis.
They were instructed not to tell anyone.
'I sold my child to a sangoma': witness drops bombshell in Joshlin trial
Image: Jaco Marais
A day before green-eyed Joshlin Smith went missing her mother confided in a friend that she had sold her daughter to a sangoma for R20,000.
Former co-accused turned state witness Lourentia Lombaard dropped this bombshell during her evidence-in-chief on Friday in the high court in Saldanha Bay.
Lombard, also known as Renz, was arrested last year with Racquel “Kelly” Smith, Smith's boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis and their friend Steveno van Rhyn. However, she later turned state witness.
The remaining three accused pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.
“I went around to Kelly and Jacquin and I heard her say to him, 'Boeta hier is die geld wat die sangoma gegee het [here is the money the sangoma gave],” after which he asked how much and she said R20,000.
Lombaard said Van Rhyn was outside the shack. She knocked on the door and asked what was happening.
Smith told her: “Renz, I caught on k*k. I sold my child to a sangoma.” Lombaard asked why she had done that and the answer was that Smith was struggling financially.
Lombaard told Smith she could have asked for help if she needed money but Smith replied “it is finished” and explained she would give Lombaard R1,000, Van Rhyn R1,200 and the rest would be shared between her and Appollis.
They were instructed not to tell anyone.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
'My child is on a boat to West Africa': Joslin Smith trial hears gripping testimony by teacher
Joslin Smith trial hears about mother's stint in drug rehab
Detective testifies about 'muti theory' in disappearance of Joslin Smith
'She was a good mother ... who used drugs': witness in Joslin Smith trial
Joshlin Smith's mom ‘did not take part’ in search for missing daughter: cop
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos