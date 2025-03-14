A grade 10 pupil has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a teacher during a dispute over late coming at Kgabareng Secondary School in Viljoenskroon.
According to Free State department of education spokesperson Howard Ndaba, the incident happened on Monday when the teacher and the 21-year-old pupil had an interaction regarding the learner’s alleged late arrival.
“While the teacher was addressing the matter as part of school procedures, the situation reportedly escalated. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under review to ensure a fair and objective understanding of what transpired,” he said.
The department said it would deploy psychosocial support services to offer comprehensive counselling and emotional support to learners and teachers affected by the incident, ensuring their well-being and fostering a safe and supportive learning environment.
MEC Mantlhake Maboya has condemned the incident. The SA Democratic Teachers’ Union has also condemned the attack on the teacher.
Ndaba said the department would work closely with law enforcement officials to ensure it curbs violence and social ills in schools to ensure they remain safe and supportive environments.
Free State learner, 21, arrested for allegedly stabbing his teacher
