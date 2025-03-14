ActionSA introduces watchdog bill to monitor office bearer perks

In his notice, Beesley said: “Unlike other forms of remuneration for public office bearers, there is no legal requirement for the president to consider recommendations from the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers before introducing benefits, tools of trade or allowances in the Ministerial Handbook.
“Additionally, there is no obligation for the president to consider relevant economic conditions or comparative costs of such benefits, nor is there a requirement to report changes to the National Assembly.”
In 2022, Ramaphosa made amendments to the Ministerial Handbook, exempting ministers and their deputies from paying for utilities like water and electricity at their official residences and increasing the size of their private offices.
However, Beesley said these changes sparked outrage, especially after it was revealed that the expansion of ministers’ offices could cost taxpayers upwards of R87m annually.
In response to the public backlash, Ramaphosa later [in October 2022] rescinded the changes.
“While the president reversed these specific changes due to public pressure, concerns over excessive spending persist, particularly regarding travel and protection costs for ministers and deputy ministers. The fundamental issue remains: the Ministerial Handbook lacks proper controls and transparency,” Beesley said.
The draft bill seeks to introduce significant changes, including:
- The president may only grant benefits, tools of trade or allowances to the ministers, deputy president, ministers and deputy ministers after considering the recommendations from the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers; the role, status, duties, functions and responsibilities of the respective office bearers.
- The affordability and comparative costs of the proposed tools of trade; prevailing economic conditions and general remuneration trends in society and inflationary increases.
- The president is also required to report all changes to benefits, tools of trade or allowances to the National Assembly within 30 days; and include details of any costing models and other relevant factors considered in making such changes.
- The bill would further provide for a comprehensive review of all allowances, tools of trade and benefits provided to the president, deputy president, ministers and deputy ministers, as well as regular reviews thereafter.
The public has 30 days from March 13, to make submissions on the proposed changes.
Submissions can be delivered to the Speaker of the National Assembly at New Assembly Building, Parliament Street, Cape Town.
