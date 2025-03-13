The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms around the country on Thursday.
Senior forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said most provinces have a 60% chance of rain.
KwaZulu-Natal is set to be the most affected, with an orange level-6 warning for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Chiloane said the risk was especially strong along the coastline. The Eastern Cape's coastline also has a high chance of rain, at 80%.
“We expect heavy rain in the Eastern Cape, especially along the Wild Coast and the coastline from Port Edward to East London,” she said.
Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga can expect thunderstorms between 2pm and 11pm. Saws issued a level-2 warning, saying there is an influx of moisture from the east.
Weather warning: More heavy rain on the way for most provinces
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms around the country on Thursday.
Senior forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said most provinces have a 60% chance of rain.
KwaZulu-Natal is set to be the most affected, with an orange level-6 warning for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Chiloane said the risk was especially strong along the coastline. The Eastern Cape's coastline also has a high chance of rain, at 80%.
“We expect heavy rain in the Eastern Cape, especially along the Wild Coast and the coastline from Port Edward to East London,” she said.
Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga can expect thunderstorms between 2pm and 11pm. Saws issued a level-2 warning, saying there is an influx of moisture from the east.
On Friday the weather is expected to improve slightly. However, the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal will still have a 60% chance of rain, with an 80% chance along the KZN coastline.
Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo can expect a lower chance of rain, at 30%.
TimesLIVE
Level 6 disruptive rainfall warning for KZN
Level 2 weather warning for Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KZN
'Extreme weather wreaking havoc on transport infrastructure,' says transport minister
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos