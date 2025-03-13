Africa’s future is digital and the Zaio Institute of Technology is making sure its young workforce is ready.
With hands-on training in web development, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, the institute is bridging the continent’s tech skills gap and preparing students for high-paying jobs in the digital economy.
“Our mission is simple: equip Africa’s youth with the skills to build the world,” says Mvelo Hlophe, CEO of Zaio.
But how do they do it? And what makes their approach different? In my conversation with Hlophe, he reveals the strategy behind Zaio’s success and the impact it’s having on the next generation.
Watch the full interview to see how Zaio is shaping Africa’s digital revolution.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Zaio builds Africa’s future, one digital skill at a time
TimesLIVE
