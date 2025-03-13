News

Warrant of arrest issued to ex-home affairs official after no-show

13 March 2025 - 06:38
A warrant of arrest has been issued for former home affairs administrator Charlotte Bens-Edward after she failed to appear in court on a charge of fraud.

The 40-year-old was expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Wednesday alongside two former colleagues, Lebogang Sunduzwayo and Mzamo Mbilini, bogus doctor Kingsley Chele and his alleged father Thabo Isaac Puseletso Chele.

The case was supposed to be allocated a regional court date but was postponed due to Bens-Edward's absence.

Bens-Edward is alleged to have run a fraudulent ID syndicate, issuing more than 370 fake documents and charging applicants more than R2,000 each.

State prosecutor, Madre Amorita Windvogel, revealed that Bens-Edward who was out on bail was arrested for a new matter.

“She was arrested for dealing with drugs and she is expected to appear before the Randburg magistrate's court,” she told the court.

Magistrate R Mfulwane emphasised that the court has no confirmation whether the accused has indeed been arrested.

“A warrant of arrest is authorised against the accused and the matter is postponed to 26 March,” she said. 

