The national department of health recently commemorated World Obesity Day to raise awareness about the global obesity problem and to advocate for systemic changes to support healthier lives.
According to Dr Angelique Coetzee, 13% of SA children under five years are overweight. Coetzee, a community health, primary healthcare and general practice consultant speaks to Sowetan about why there are more obese children in some communities, the health impact of that and what parents can do to ensure that their children don't end up obese.
Sowetan: Is childhood obesity a major concern in SA, and how severe is the problem?
Coetzee: It is a significant concern in South Africa, with prevalence rates varying across different age groups and regions. So, if you look at the under five children, approximately 13% of SA children under five years old are overweight, with higher rates among boys, about 15%, comparing to girls, who are about 11%.
Sowetan: Many parents admire big babies without realising the long-term health risks of obesity. What are the potential health complications that obese children may face later in life?
Coetzee: Many parents associate chubbiness in babies and young children with good health. However, obese children are at a higher risk of developing insulin resistance, which can then lead to diabetes at a young age. So, you're setting your child up for really severe chronic long-term diseases.
Sowetan: Which communities in SA are most affected by childhood obesity, and what are the contributing factors?
The Quick Interview | Childhood obesity can lead to chronic long-term diseases
Image: SUPPLIED
The national department of health recently commemorated World Obesity Day to raise awareness about the global obesity problem and to advocate for systemic changes to support healthier lives.
According to Dr Angelique Coetzee, 13% of SA children under five years are overweight. Coetzee, a community health, primary healthcare and general practice consultant speaks to Sowetan about why there are more obese children in some communities, the health impact of that and what parents can do to ensure that their children don't end up obese.
Sowetan: Is childhood obesity a major concern in SA, and how severe is the problem?
Coetzee: It is a significant concern in South Africa, with prevalence rates varying across different age groups and regions. So, if you look at the under five children, approximately 13% of SA children under five years old are overweight, with higher rates among boys, about 15%, comparing to girls, who are about 11%.
Sowetan: Many parents admire big babies without realising the long-term health risks of obesity. What are the potential health complications that obese children may face later in life?
Coetzee: Many parents associate chubbiness in babies and young children with good health. However, obese children are at a higher risk of developing insulin resistance, which can then lead to diabetes at a young age. So, you're setting your child up for really severe chronic long-term diseases.
Sowetan: Which communities in SA are most affected by childhood obesity, and what are the contributing factors?
Coetzee: Urbanisation has led to lifestyle changes, including reduced physical activity. It also increased consumption of processed foods, contributing to higher obesity rates among children in cities.
Sowetan: What effective strategies can be implemented to prevent and reduce childhood obesity?
Coetzee: You need to look at your portion control. You need to teach children the appropriate portion sizes to prevent them from overeating. At school, you need to advocate for nutritious school lunches and snacks. Rather encourage them to walk or bike to home, to school, instead of using a car or a bus in areas where it's safe to do this.
Sowetan: Are public clinics in SA able to provide free diet plans for children? If so, what is the process for parents to access this service?
Coetzee: They're supposed to have dietitians at local clinics. They should ask them to help with a meal plan that is easy to cook according to their circumstances. The clinics will also be able to give them more advice on what is locally available in their community.
SowetanLIVE
Generational wealth possible when aligned with family's needs – expert
How to identify subtle signs of self-harm in teens
What to do to take care of your mental health
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos