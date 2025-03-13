He said they are working to resolve the impasse.
“We have met the concerned members and we have listened to all of them. From what I am getting in our engagements, there is hope the problem will be resolved. It would be better not to discuss what is the real problem at the moment because we are still engaging,” he said.
Neither Dirks nor Mbanjwa responded to queries.
TimesLIVE has also learnt some MK Party members in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature have started to secretly support motions by the government of provincial unity led by the IFP, DA and ANC.
As a result of the divisions, the party has seen the resignation in the provincial legislature of one of its leaders, induna Phumlani Mfeka. Mfeka was one of the founders of the party and hailed for bringing the amakhosi constituency into the party as he commands strong support from traditional leaders in the province.
In his resignation letter to party president Jacob Zuma recently, Mfeka said he was disappointed with what was happening in the party especially in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature. He said the party has moved away from its core values.
Mfeka said he was resigning because he did not want to associate himself with the “shenanigans” taking place in the party.
TimesLIVE
Split in MK Party spills over into KZN legislature
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The extent of the division in the MK Party in KwaZulu-Natal was highlighted this week, with two parallel structures in the provincial legislature.
TimesLIVE has learnt the party has two factions: one led by party chief Mervyn Dirks and the other led by Kwazi Mbanjwa.
Mbanjwa, a former chief whip, was suspended by the MK Party along with Thobani Zuma and Sifiso Zuma. The trio were suspended for allegedly violating the party's constitution. They allegedly defied a directive from the party's high command to hand over the organisation's bank account in which about R60m was deposited by the legislature for party activities.
The three are defying their suspension.
Speaking to TimesLIVE on Wednesday, MK Party KwaZulu-Natal convener Willies Mchunu confirmed the division.
“I am aware the party has two parallel structures in the provincial legislature, which is something that is not good,” said Mchunu.
He said they are working to resolve the impasse.
“We have met the concerned members and we have listened to all of them. From what I am getting in our engagements, there is hope the problem will be resolved. It would be better not to discuss what is the real problem at the moment because we are still engaging,” he said.
Neither Dirks nor Mbanjwa responded to queries.
TimesLIVE has also learnt some MK Party members in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature have started to secretly support motions by the government of provincial unity led by the IFP, DA and ANC.
As a result of the divisions, the party has seen the resignation in the provincial legislature of one of its leaders, induna Phumlani Mfeka. Mfeka was one of the founders of the party and hailed for bringing the amakhosi constituency into the party as he commands strong support from traditional leaders in the province.
In his resignation letter to party president Jacob Zuma recently, Mfeka said he was disappointed with what was happening in the party especially in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature. He said the party has moved away from its core values.
Mfeka said he was resigning because he did not want to associate himself with the “shenanigans” taking place in the party.
TimesLIVE
'We want zero VAT’: MK Party marches against proposed increase
EFF and MK Party demand release of Ipid's 'top secret' Phala Phala report
WATCH | Bonginkosi Khanyile speaks from holding cells after rearrest
Floyd Shivambu warns MKP members against misusing access to Jacob Zuma
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos