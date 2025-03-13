Sadc withdrawal of troops from DRC a step in the right direction: DA

The DA has welcomed the Southern African Development Community’s (Sadc's) decision to withdraw troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The decision was announced on Thursday after an extraordinary summit of the heads of state and governments of Sadc to deliberate on the security situation in the DRC.
The summit was chaired by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and attended by all presidents or representatives of state in the region, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and DRC President Felix Tshisekedi.
“This is a step in the right direction after the dire conditions our soldiers have been enduring. The DA has long advocated for the withdrawal of troops, especially after the intense battles between January 23 and 25, after which our soldiers were left surrounded by M23 rebels with no logistical support for 48 days,” said Chris Hattingh, DA spokesperson on defence.
He said the decision, while welcomed, would be complicated.
“We call on (defence) minister (Angie) Motshekga to ensure that significant amounts of combat equipment, which could fall into the hands of M23 rebels, are not left behind. The withdrawal must be executed carefully, ensuring that no sensitive equipment is left exposed to our adversaries.”
Hattingh said M23 had already demonstrated its dominance in the region, showcasing its power not only to the people of South Africa but to the entire world.
He said Sadc’s acknowledgment of this reality and the subsequent decision to end the mission was a necessary step, but it raised urgent questions about the effectiveness of the mission itself.
“Furthermore, the painful process of repatriating our fallen soldiers has left much to be desired. It took 17 days for our soldiers' bodies to be returned to Pretoria, while critically wounded soldiers required 31 days of waiting before receiving the necessary treatment at 1 Military Hospital.”
Hattingh said the delay was unacceptable and highlighted the logistical and humanitarian shortcomings of the mission.
“The lessons learnt from this DRC deployment must be fully recorded and reflected on. We cannot let this happen again,” Hattingh said.
TimesLIVE
Sadc withdrawal of troops from DRC a step in the right direction: DA
Questions raised about the effectiveness of the mission itself
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The DA has welcomed the Southern African Development Community’s (Sadc's) decision to withdraw troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The decision was announced on Thursday after an extraordinary summit of the heads of state and governments of Sadc to deliberate on the security situation in the DRC.
The summit was chaired by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and attended by all presidents or representatives of state in the region, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and DRC President Felix Tshisekedi.
“This is a step in the right direction after the dire conditions our soldiers have been enduring. The DA has long advocated for the withdrawal of troops, especially after the intense battles between January 23 and 25, after which our soldiers were left surrounded by M23 rebels with no logistical support for 48 days,” said Chris Hattingh, DA spokesperson on defence.
He said the decision, while welcomed, would be complicated.
“We call on (defence) minister (Angie) Motshekga to ensure that significant amounts of combat equipment, which could fall into the hands of M23 rebels, are not left behind. The withdrawal must be executed carefully, ensuring that no sensitive equipment is left exposed to our adversaries.”
Hattingh said M23 had already demonstrated its dominance in the region, showcasing its power not only to the people of South Africa but to the entire world.
He said Sadc’s acknowledgment of this reality and the subsequent decision to end the mission was a necessary step, but it raised urgent questions about the effectiveness of the mission itself.
“Furthermore, the painful process of repatriating our fallen soldiers has left much to be desired. It took 17 days for our soldiers' bodies to be returned to Pretoria, while critically wounded soldiers required 31 days of waiting before receiving the necessary treatment at 1 Military Hospital.”
Hattingh said the delay was unacceptable and highlighted the logistical and humanitarian shortcomings of the mission.
“The lessons learnt from this DRC deployment must be fully recorded and reflected on. We cannot let this happen again,” Hattingh said.
TimesLIVE
SANDF given R5bn for SADC peacekeeping missions
PODCAST | Who knocked up our SANDF soldiers in the DRC?
Motshekga lays bare dire corruption at military veterans' 'sinking ship'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos