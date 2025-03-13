A convicted murderer who escaped from Maputo's maximum prison during the Mozambican unrest in December was arrested in Sandton on Wednesday on allegations of car theft.
Nelson Massango is among the 500 prisoners who managed to escape custody where he was incarcerated for a murder he committed in 2015 and was serving a 15-year sentence.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Massango was arrested after allegedly being linked to several car thefts in Gauteng.
“The suspect was arrested at a car dealership in Sandton. Upon investigation, he is being linked to several cases of theft of motor vehicles in Gauteng where he would rent 4x4 bakkies and smuggle them to Mozambique and have them sold in that country,” she said.
Mathe said the Interpol national central bureau is engaging with its team in Maputo on the latest developments, adding that the SAPS border policing team has been hard at work to ensure that those who might have fled into the country are apprehended.
SowetanLIVE
Moz prison escapee arrested for car theft in Sandton
Image: Supplied
A convicted murderer who escaped from Maputo's maximum prison during the Mozambican unrest in December was arrested in Sandton on Wednesday on allegations of car theft.
Nelson Massango is among the 500 prisoners who managed to escape custody where he was incarcerated for a murder he committed in 2015 and was serving a 15-year sentence.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Massango was arrested after allegedly being linked to several car thefts in Gauteng.
“The suspect was arrested at a car dealership in Sandton. Upon investigation, he is being linked to several cases of theft of motor vehicles in Gauteng where he would rent 4x4 bakkies and smuggle them to Mozambique and have them sold in that country,” she said.
Mathe said the Interpol national central bureau is engaging with its team in Maputo on the latest developments, adding that the SAPS border policing team has been hard at work to ensure that those who might have fled into the country are apprehended.
SowetanLIVE
Warrant of arrest issued to ex-home affairs official after no-show
Police pounce on alleged fraudster Manana with more charges
Life in jail for three of four men who murdered North West policemen
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos