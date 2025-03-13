Police say the arrest of a 28-year-old man in connection with the murder of the acting principal at Sikhethuxolo High School in Hammarsdale, west of Durban, will lead to more arrests.
Busani Khomo, 57, was shot dead while on his way from school in December.
His murder was suspected to be linked to the vacant principal post which the education department was filling.
Khomo was earmarked for the position as he had acted in it for almost six years.
The suspect arrested on Tuesday appeared briefly in the Hammarsdale magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
He abandoned his bail application.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Ntathu Ndlovu said the serious and violent crimes unit are expected to make more arrests.
“Police conducted an intelligence-driven operation at Mpumalanga township on March 11 which led to the arrest of the suspect. Police also seized a pair of pants which is suspected to have been worn by the suspect during the commission of the offence.”
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the case was postponed to April 17.
TimesLIVE
Man arrested for alleged hit on acting school principal
Image: MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
TimesLIVE
