News

Man arrested for alleged hit on acting school principal

By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE - 13 March 2025 - 16:27
A 28-year-old Hammarsdale man was arrested in connection with the death of Sikhethuxolo High School acting principal Busani Khomo.
A 28-year-old Hammarsdale man was arrested in connection with the death of Sikhethuxolo High School acting principal Busani Khomo.
Image: MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE

Police say the arrest of a 28-year-old man in connection with the murder of the acting principal at Sikhethuxolo High School in Hammarsdale, west of Durban, will lead to more arrests.

Busani Khomo, 57, was shot dead while on his way from school in December.

His murder was suspected to be linked to the vacant principal post which the education department was filling.

Khomo was earmarked for the position as he had acted in it for almost six years.

The suspect arrested on Tuesday appeared briefly in the Hammarsdale magistrate’s court on Wednesday. 

He abandoned his bail application.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Ntathu Ndlovu said the serious and violent crimes unit are expected to make more arrests.

“Police conducted an intelligence-driven operation at Mpumalanga township on March 11 which led to the arrest of the suspect. Police also seized a pair of pants which is suspected to have been worn by the suspect during the commission of the offence.”  

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the case was postponed to April 17.

TimesLIVE

Questions over death of principal killed in hit-and-run

Colleagues of a high school principal killed in a hit-and-run accident in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal are questioning whether his death might ...
News
2 weeks ago

Hit on KZN acting principal 'linked to alleged battle for position'

Busani Khomo, 57, was on his way from school when he was allegedly shot by two young men who fled on foot.
News
3 months ago

Chiloane shocked by 'brazen act of violence and lawlessness' after acting principal shot six times

Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane said they as the department were shocked by a "brazen act of violence and lawlessness" in which a ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Four pupils die in Ekurhuleni car crash
Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred