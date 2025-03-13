KwaZulu-Natal residents have been urged to be on high alert for disruptive rain and flooding after the SA Weather Services (SAWS) issued a warning which moved from level 2 to level 6.
The forecast predicts widespread thundershowers and a cold front across KwaZulu-Natal for 24 hours from midnight on Thursday.
The municipalities expected to be affected are eThekwini, KwaDukuza, Mkhambathini, Ndwedwe, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni, uMuziwabantu and Umzumbe.
Models are indicating a high likelihood of heavy rains over the eastern parts where significant impacts can be expected.
SAWS said the rainfall may result in the flooding of roads and settlements, poor driving conditions, damage to infrastructure and the destruction of mud-based houses.
eThekwini municipality urged motorists to exercise extreme caution and maintain a safe following distance while driving on wet roads.
The municipality’s disaster management and emergency services are on standby and are monitoring the forecasts.
In cases of emergencies, the public can contact the city’s temporary emergency number on 031 322 4457.
The warning comes after a state of disaster was declared in KwaZulu-Natal this week following severe weather from February 16 to 28 which claimed at least 22 lives and caused an estimated R3.1bn in damages.
TimesLIVE
Level 6 disruptive rainfall warning for KZN
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
KwaZulu-Natal residents have been urged to be on high alert for disruptive rain and flooding after the SA Weather Services (SAWS) issued a warning which moved from level 2 to level 6.
The forecast predicts widespread thundershowers and a cold front across KwaZulu-Natal for 24 hours from midnight on Thursday.
The municipalities expected to be affected are eThekwini, KwaDukuza, Mkhambathini, Ndwedwe, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni, uMuziwabantu and Umzumbe.
Models are indicating a high likelihood of heavy rains over the eastern parts where significant impacts can be expected.
SAWS said the rainfall may result in the flooding of roads and settlements, poor driving conditions, damage to infrastructure and the destruction of mud-based houses.
eThekwini municipality urged motorists to exercise extreme caution and maintain a safe following distance while driving on wet roads.
The municipality’s disaster management and emergency services are on standby and are monitoring the forecasts.
In cases of emergencies, the public can contact the city’s temporary emergency number on 031 322 4457.
The warning comes after a state of disaster was declared in KwaZulu-Natal this week following severe weather from February 16 to 28 which claimed at least 22 lives and caused an estimated R3.1bn in damages.
TimesLIVE
Level 2 weather warning for Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KZN
National state of disaster declared in KZN after downpours lead to death and destruction
SA Weather Services issues level 2 warning to Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos