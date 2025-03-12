News

Ekurhuleni bus crash death toll revised to 13, dozens injured

By Rilise Rose Raphulu - 13 March 2025 - 07:37
The bus crash near OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday claimed 13 lives.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The death toll in the bus accident that occurred on the R21 on Tuesday has been revised downward from 16 to 13.

This emerged in a briefing on Wednesday by Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and Ekurhuleni members of the executive mayoral committee.

Xhakaza said there were 13 fatalities, and 77 patients were transported to various health facilities for treatment after the horrific bus crash near OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.

He said preliminary assessments suggest that the bus braked suddenly, which led to the driver losing control. 

It's confirmed that the bus is a MAN bus, and it was roadworthy with a valid certificate of fitness dated February 10 2025,” Xhakaza said.

Lesufi thanked the hospitals and authorities that responded to the situation with speed.

The municipality has committed to assisting the families of those affected by the bus crash.

In a separate incident, another bus carrying schoolchildren collided with a truck at the intersection of Blackreef Road and Dekema Road near Wadeville, Germiston, on Wednesday morning.

The Automobile Association of South Africa said the increasing number of road fatalities and serious injuries witnessed on South Africa's roads was deeply concerning.

“The current state of road safety in South Africa is a national crisis that demands immediate and collective action.”

The AA said it remained committed to working alongside government, law enforcement and the public to implement effective solutions.

“We believe that through unity, awareness and proactive measures, we can turn the tide and ensure safer journeys for all,” the AA said.

