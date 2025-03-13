News

ATM bombing suspects in shoot-out with police in Lenasia, two killed

By TimesLIVE - 13 March 2025 - 10:01
Two suspected ATM bombers were killed in a shoot-out with police. Stock image
Two suspected ATM bombers were killed in a shoot-out with police. Stock image
Image: 123RF/Josep Suria

A shoot-out between police and alleged ATM bombers saw two suspects fatally shot in Lenasia, Johannesburg, on Thursday morning.

Maj-Gen Nonkululeko Phokane said the confrontation with the suspects ensued due to a crime intelligence-led operation, with other multidisciplinary forces. An as-yet unspecified number of suspects were wounded.

“The suspects were wanted for several ATM bombings and other serious crimes in Gauteng and neighbouring provinces.”

Senior police officers are at the scene and will provide more details soon.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

Five suspected ATM robbers killed, one arrested in Witbank

Five suspected ATM bombers were fatally shot and one arrested in a shoot-out with the Hawks and police in Emalahleni, Witbank in the early hours on ...
News
3 months ago

13 suspected criminals killed in a week in shoot-outs with KZN cops

“When police announced their presence, the suspects opened fire, sparking a shootout which ended with three suspects fatally wounded.”
News
7 months ago

Robbery suspect shot dead, two others arrested during ATM bombing

A suspect was shot dead and two others were arrested during a shootout with police when they attempted to bomb an ATM at a filling station in ...
News
10 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Four pupils die in Ekurhuleni car crash
Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred