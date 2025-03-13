Arrests in case of four TVET students raped, robbed at gunpoint

The latter has been charged with four counts of rape and the possession of stolen property, while the other will face possession of stolen property and business robbery charges. “The suspects were arrested following a joint operation by the Mopani Tracking Team and Tzaneen Family Violence Children Protection and Sexual Offences Unit,” said Mashaba.
“On Tuesday, officers located one suspect at Bellview village, and found him in possession of a cellphone belonging to one of the students. He was unable to provide satisfactory explanation about the cellphone, and was arrested. Further information led officers to another address, where the second [suspect] was discovered.”
“Upon searching his house, multiple cellphones and a bank card belonging to one of the victims were found hidden under the bed. The suspect was also arrested for possession of suspected stolen property. Cellphones belonging to the victims were positively identified.”
Mashaba said the men were expected to appear at Kgapane magistrate’s court today.
He has urged the community around the Bolobedu policing area who have lost or been robbed of their cellphones to come forward.
Lt-Col Stephen Thakeng said at the time the students were raped on February 22, a lone gunman had instructed eight women to strip naked before raping four of them. He said the ordeal began when a 20-year-old student left the dorm to fetch water outside, and was cornered by the man.
She screamed and then another female aged 21 saw an unknown male wearing a black balaclava, black jersey, blue jeans, black gloves, white sneakers, and pointing a firearm. “More female students at the college located in Mamaila village rushed to the scene with the hope of helping the one who was screaming for help.
“ [The] eight students were then held at gunpoint by the assailant. The eight female students were instructed to undress and four of them aged 20 and 21 were raped," said Thakeng
SowetanLIVE
Arrests in case of four TVET students raped, robbed at gunpoint
The suspects were arrested after a joint operation executed by the Mopani Tracking Team and Tzaneen Family Violence Children Protection and Sexual Offences Unit
Image: 123RF/nimito
Limpopo police have made a breakthrough in the case of four Tlharihani TVET College students who were raped at gunpoint and robbed after a gunman forced his way into their residence.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said they’ve arrested two men, one of whom was allegedly found with the students’ stolen cellphones.
The latter has been charged with four counts of rape and the possession of stolen property, while the other will face possession of stolen property and business robbery charges. “The suspects were arrested following a joint operation by the Mopani Tracking Team and Tzaneen Family Violence Children Protection and Sexual Offences Unit,” said Mashaba.
“On Tuesday, officers located one suspect at Bellview village, and found him in possession of a cellphone belonging to one of the students. He was unable to provide satisfactory explanation about the cellphone, and was arrested. Further information led officers to another address, where the second [suspect] was discovered.”
“Upon searching his house, multiple cellphones and a bank card belonging to one of the victims were found hidden under the bed. The suspect was also arrested for possession of suspected stolen property. Cellphones belonging to the victims were positively identified.”
Mashaba said the men were expected to appear at Kgapane magistrate’s court today.
He has urged the community around the Bolobedu policing area who have lost or been robbed of their cellphones to come forward.
Lt-Col Stephen Thakeng said at the time the students were raped on February 22, a lone gunman had instructed eight women to strip naked before raping four of them. He said the ordeal began when a 20-year-old student left the dorm to fetch water outside, and was cornered by the man.
She screamed and then another female aged 21 saw an unknown male wearing a black balaclava, black jersey, blue jeans, black gloves, white sneakers, and pointing a firearm. “More female students at the college located in Mamaila village rushed to the scene with the hope of helping the one who was screaming for help.
“ [The] eight students were then held at gunpoint by the assailant. The eight female students were instructed to undress and four of them aged 20 and 21 were raped," said Thakeng
SowetanLIVE
Bail denied for nurse accused of raping teenage boy
Pastor allegedly raped girl (14) in church while her parents were outside
Infants as young as one raped in Sudan, says Unicef
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos