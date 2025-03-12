The Quick Interview | Citizens must decide on e-voting

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) is hosting a three-day conference in Cape Town to discuss the possibility of electronic voting in SA. Deputy CEO Mawethu Mosery explains what it would mean for the country to move towards e-voting.
Sowetan: What made the IEC consider the possibility of introducing an electronic voting system?
Mosery: The commission has been having discussions on electronic voting. One is [deciding on] the best tool to assess the efficiency of electronic voting. Second, as a means to reach every corner of the country and introduce an element where people are participating. Then there are the cost implications in terms of the number of personnel that will be at voting stations, doing the count, [and] the voting process. It’s looking at efficiencies, the impact on the correctness of what we do, and the trustworthiness on the part of political contestants.
Sowetan: Are there concerns of cyber threats or manipulation of the system?
Mosery: There is, but what was important for us was to showcase the various types of electronic voting systems available.
Sowetan: How would electronic voting work in rural areas?
Mosery: The implementation [of an electronic voting system] in the country will have to go through at least three or four high-profile processes. The first is communication with citizensto determine what system the majority of South Africans would prefer when it comes to voting.
The second phase is when the government must look at policy formulation and policy creation. The third phase will culminate with an amendment to the law in parliament. The fourth phase – whatever we choose or recommend as South Africans – will focus on cost-effectiveness.
Sowetan: Would this mean completely dismantling the traditional paper voting system, or removing most aspects of paper-based voting?
Mosery: It is a very tricky situation. We could easily have an outcome that says the IEC will not move into the area, or we have a parallel voting process. We ought to allow the country to have a conversation and arrive at a conclusion.
