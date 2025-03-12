News

SANDF given R5bn for SADC peacekeeping missions

By Sowetan Reporter - 12 March 2025 - 14:44
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana
Image: Esa Alexander

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has announced the allocation of R5bn to the department of defence.

The allocation, Godongwana said, was  to support SA’s participation in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission in the DRC and to supplement existing peace keeping activities.

We will continue working with the department of defence on ways to change the composition of expenditure to modernise the defence force.
Enoch Godongwana

Last month, 14 SA soldiers who formed part of the UN-led peacekeeping mission in the DRC were killed by M23 rebels. Their deaths brought into sharp focus budget cuts and shortage of resources in the military. Unions and experts claimed that SA troops were under-resourced and overwhelmed by the rebels.

Godonwana said: “We will continue working with the department of defence on ways to change the composition of expenditure to modernise the defence force.”

