Last month, 14 SA soldiers who formed part of the UN-led peacekeeping mission in the DRC were killed by M23 rebels. Their deaths brought into sharp focus budget cuts and shortage of resources in the military. Unions and experts claimed that SA troops were under-resourced and overwhelmed by the rebels.
Godonwana said: “We will continue working with the department of defence on ways to change the composition of expenditure to modernise the defence force.”
SowetanLIVE
SANDF given R5bn for SADC peacekeeping missions
Image: Esa Alexander
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has announced the allocation of R5bn to the department of defence.
The allocation, Godongwana said, was to support SA’s participation in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission in the DRC and to supplement existing peace keeping activities.
Last month, 14 SA soldiers who formed part of the UN-led peacekeeping mission in the DRC were killed by M23 rebels. Their deaths brought into sharp focus budget cuts and shortage of resources in the military. Unions and experts claimed that SA troops were under-resourced and overwhelmed by the rebels.
Godonwana said: “We will continue working with the department of defence on ways to change the composition of expenditure to modernise the defence force.”
SowetanLIVE
Godongwana hikes VAT rate by half-a-percentage point
WATCH LIVE | Finance minister Godongwana delivers budget speech
VAT increase will cripple small businesses – businessman
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos