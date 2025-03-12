However, police said when they arrived at the scene, they found that the patient was already dead and had already sustained the gunshot wounds in his head.
Riddle of who shot dead mental patient, injured another and a guard
Image: 123RF/zeferli
Investigations are underway to determine whose gun was used to shoot a psychiatric patient at a Limpopo hospital and who pulled the trigger.
This comes after the 33-year-old man was found dead inside a locked room at a psychiatric ward of Philadelphia Hospital in Dennilton, Groblersdal, at the weekend after allegedly being attacked by another mental patient.
According to Percy Moagi, the spokesperson for Limpopo health MEC, the gun that was used to shoot the man was found in the ward and has since been taken for ballistic tests.
Moagi confirmed to Sowetan that there were only four patients in the ward at the time. He said when security guards heard commotion from the ward, they rushed there, but their firearms only had rubber bullets and not live rounds.
"The security guards and police were called [during the chaos] and rubber bullets were fired. So, as to who shot the other patient [who allegedly murdered the other] with live rounds we do not know, and the investigations are still underway. They will determine if the gun belonged to the police or the security [guards]," said Moagi.
