An alleged fraudster, out on bail, was re-arrested shortly after appearing in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Simphiwe Manana, 41, who was initially apprehended in December on fraud charges, had been released on R20,000 bail.
However after his brief appearance relating to the initial case and his matter was postponed on Tuesday, police pounced on him as he stepped out out of the dock. He faces a third case of fraud over allegedly swindling people of their money.
The latest arrest according to Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo relates to a woman was allegedly defrauded R150 000 by Manana in April last year. Masondo said the victim paid the money expecting gain monthly returns over R40,000 for a period of a year. But shortly after making payment to Manana, he allegedly vanished.
Masondo confirmed that the victim approached the police after reading about Manana's shenanigans in the media.
"She alerted the police, and the suspect was arrested as he appeared before the magistrate," Masondo said.
It is alleged that Manana posed as an agent from the Johannesburg stock exchange (JSE), promising victims that if they transferred money to his account, he would secure them shares that would generate wealth.
Once the funds were deposited he would then disappear without a trace.
In December, Sowetan spoke to two victims - a Free State deputy principal and a Gauteng nurse—who were allegedly scammed out of R400,000 and R99,000, respectively.
Police pounce on alleged fraudster Manana with more charges
Image: SAPS
Victims tell how they got swindled
According to the victims they received a call from Manana who appeared to know more about their details and after several calls, he encouraged them to buy JSE shares through him. Sowetan source told the publication that the first case against Manana was reported in 2013 and had scammed over 18 victims since then.
In May, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warned the public about Manana's illegal activities when conducting financial services business with him or his company – Pol Empire.
His name was also listed among 40 untraceable companies and persons that the National Consumer Commission (NCC) warmed the public against doing business with in November.
Masondo has urged other victims to come forward and report any fraud they experienced. Manana is due to appear before the magistrate’s court again on Wednesday.
SowetanLIVE
