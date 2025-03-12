News

Mayor to give update on bus accident that killed 16 people

12 March 2025 - 10:13
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza.
Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza.
Image: Supplied

As Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza is expected to provide an update on the tragic R21 bus accident that claimed the lives of 16 people who were on their way to work on Tuesday, another accident involving a bus has left a 12-year-old pupil injured. 

It is alleged the truck suddenly stopped in the middle of the road, and unfortunately, the bus couldn't stop, subsequently crashing behind the trailer,
William Ntladi

The sixty-five seater bus crashed behind an articulate truck trailer.

Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson Williiam Ntladi said 19 pupils were attended to by paramedics. 

“It is alleged the truck suddenly stopped in the middle of the road, and unfortunately, the bus couldn't stop, subsequently crashing behind the trailer,” said Ntladi.

In yet another incident in Ekurhuleni, a vehicle caught fire on the N3 southbound at Van Buuren Road in Bedfordview, closing three lanes. 

Two horrific crashes claimed the lives of 20 people – four pupils on Monday and 16 others when a bus lost control and overturned on Tuesday. 

“The briefing will cover the latest developments from the ongoing investigation, details regarding the victims and those injured, as well as the city’s interventions and support provided to the affected families,” Xhakaza said.

Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko is expected to visit various hospitals to assess the patients of the bus accident.

SowetanLIVE

Transport minister Creecy reacts to horror bus crash near OR Tambo

RTMC to convene meeting with bus operators in bid to enhance passenger safety
News
5 hours ago

Bus carrying pupils collides with truck in Germiston

A bus carrying school children collided with a truck on Blackreef Road and Dekema Road near Wadeville, Germiston on Wednesday morning. The pupils ...
News
7 hours ago

Bus involved in accident passed roadworthiness test – MMC Mngwevu

Ekurhuleni MMC for roads and transport planning Andile Mngwevu says the bus involved in a crash that claimed the lives of 12 people passed thethe ...
News
1 day ago

12 people die in bus accident near OR Tambo airport

Twelve people died in a crash on the R21 northbound near the OR Tambo International Airport Interchange.
News
1 day ago

Spate of morning crashes claims 22 lives in 24 hours

Twenty-two people died in three accidents in two Gauteng municipalities in two days, four of the deceased being pupils dying on their way to school.
News
9 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Four pupils die in Ekurhuleni car crash
Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred