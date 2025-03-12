The sixty-five seater bus crashed behind an articulate truck trailer.
Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson Williiam Ntladi said 19 pupils were attended to by paramedics.
“It is alleged the truck suddenly stopped in the middle of the road, and unfortunately, the bus couldn't stop, subsequently crashing behind the trailer,” said Ntladi.
In yet another incident in Ekurhuleni, a vehicle caught fire on the N3 southbound at Van Buuren Road in Bedfordview, closing three lanes.
Two horrific crashes claimed the lives of 20 people – four pupils on Monday and 16 others when a bus lost control and overturned on Tuesday.
“The briefing will cover the latest developments from the ongoing investigation, details regarding the victims and those injured, as well as the city’s interventions and support provided to the affected families,” Xhakaza said.
Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko is expected to visit various hospitals to assess the patients of the bus accident.
SowetanLIVE
Mayor to give update on bus accident that killed 16 people
Image: Supplied
As Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza is expected to provide an update on the tragic R21 bus accident that claimed the lives of 16 people who were on their way to work on Tuesday, another accident involving a bus has left a 12-year-old pupil injured.
The sixty-five seater bus crashed behind an articulate truck trailer.
Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson Williiam Ntladi said 19 pupils were attended to by paramedics.
“It is alleged the truck suddenly stopped in the middle of the road, and unfortunately, the bus couldn't stop, subsequently crashing behind the trailer,” said Ntladi.
In yet another incident in Ekurhuleni, a vehicle caught fire on the N3 southbound at Van Buuren Road in Bedfordview, closing three lanes.
Two horrific crashes claimed the lives of 20 people – four pupils on Monday and 16 others when a bus lost control and overturned on Tuesday.
“The briefing will cover the latest developments from the ongoing investigation, details regarding the victims and those injured, as well as the city’s interventions and support provided to the affected families,” Xhakaza said.
Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko is expected to visit various hospitals to assess the patients of the bus accident.
SowetanLIVE
Transport minister Creecy reacts to horror bus crash near OR Tambo
Bus carrying pupils collides with truck in Germiston
Bus involved in accident passed roadworthiness test – MMC Mngwevu
12 people die in bus accident near OR Tambo airport
Spate of morning crashes claims 22 lives in 24 hours
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos